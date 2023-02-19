This weekend, leaders from around the world are meeting in Germany to talk about international security at a time when global tensions are the highest they’ve been in decades. At the same time, Ukraine is facing down a renewed offensive by the Russian military that may determine the future world order we all live under.

The conference is called the Munich Security Conference and Ukraine will be a major focus this year, for obvious reasons. Next week will mark one year since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. The outcome of this war, as noted in the Munich Security Report 2023, will have profound implications.

