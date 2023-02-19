This weekend, leaders from around the world are meeting in Germany to talk about international security at a time when global tensions are the highest they’ve been in decades. At the same time, Ukraine is facing down a renewed offensive by the Russian military that may determine the future world order we all live under.
The conference is called the Munich Security Conference and Ukraine will be a major focus this year, for obvious reasons. Next week will mark one year since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbor. The outcome of this war, as noted in the Munich Security Report 2023, will have profound implications.
“Debates about different visions for the future international order are often abstract and theoretical,” the report begins, but “[b]y invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the clash of competing visions a brutal and deathly reality.”
The competing visions couldn’t be more clear. What we have in Ukraine is a literal fight between a democracy, where people are free to choose their leaders and have a voice in government, and autocracy. We need democracy to win, and thankfully Ukraine is putting up a hell of a fight.
We’ve watched as China has grown more autocratic and cracked down on dissent from its people. We’ve seen other democracies backsliding with leaders consolidating more power for themselves. This trend seemed to be gaining steam, then Putin invaded Ukraine.
Rather than fall to the Russian Army in a matter of days, Ukraine stood fast and held off the Russian invasion. Its democracy wasn’t stamped out by a neighboring dictator without a fight. The West also stood united in support of the Ukrainians. We’ve supported them with money, weapons and training. We need to keep that up.
Right now Putin is throwing everything he has at Ukraine. He’s called up conscripts and has launched an attack across the entire front line that has seen some limited success. Ukraine hasn’t backed down. It has held the line admirably, but it needs help.
This isn’t just about Russia. It’s about China and North Korea and Iran. These countries need to see that the cost of invading their neighbors, killing innocents and destabilizing the world economy will not pay off.
The Ukrainians, with unimaginable resolve and strength, have already told the world that invading their democracy won’t come cheaply. Now we need to help them finish the job by providing them the weapons they need to win the war.
If Russia can claim and hold on to a significant chunk of its neighbor, then why wouldn’t China think it could take its democratic neighbor Taiwan?
We have a duty, as the world’s oldest existing democracy and the worlds largest economy, to stand up for the principles of freedom and democracy when they’re attacked by oppressive autocrats. We’ve done it in the past and history is calling for us to continue that tradition.