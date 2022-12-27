As we spend the holidays with family and friends in warm homes with plenty of food and gifts, we think it is important to keep the people of Ukraine in our thoughts. Millions of Ukrainians are spending this time without power or heat, just hoping to survive to see 2023.

Last week, we saw President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy travel from the front lines of the war in his country to our Capitol and address our elected representatives in Congress. It was a truly moving speech.