We learned over the weekend that former President Jimmy Carter, now at 98 years old, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia. This announcement isn’t just about the health of a former president, but could broaden the understanding around hospice care.
Firstly, we hope he remains comfortable and can experience quality time with his family with the time he has left, which is what a statement from The Carter Center said was his intention.
After a series of short hospital stays, the statement said, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”
End of life treatment is a difficult topic for families with a loved one going through it. The reflex is to fight hard and long and never lose out hope that an illness can be beaten. But hospice care isn’t about losing hope. It’s about preserving the quality of life as long as possible.
We’re reminded of a 2010 New Yorker piece written by surgeon and public health researcher Atul Gawande that lays out the dilemma both patients and doctors face.
“In ordinary medicine, the goal is to extend life. We’ll sacrifice the quality of your existence now — by performing surgery, providing chemotherapy, putting you in intensive care — for the chance of gaining time later,” Gawande wrote. “Hospice deploys nurses, doctors and social workers to help people with a fatal illness have the fullest possible lives right now.”
The fact is, hospice isn’t the place you go to die, it’s the people and services you need to live the fullest life you can. Hospice is a positive service and we’re lucky to have a great one in HopeWest here in Mesa County.
HopeWest has done incredible work both in the care it provides and in reducing the stigma around discussing end-of-life care. This is necessary work and they have proven that it can be done with care and compassion. Over the decades, HopeWest has served more than 29,000 hospice patients and families as they went through that process. This is an amazing service that has been provided for this community.
In some studies, including one cited by Gawande, patients entering hospice didn’t actually have shorter life spans than similar patients who did not use hospice. Hospice did result in higher patient satisfaction and lower rates of depression for their family after they were gone. It also costs less, though that’s not the primary reason to advocate for hospice care.
Whatever you think of Carter’s politics, he led a remarkable life post-presidency doing good work for communities with Habitat for Humanity, advocating for democracy and even teaching Sunday School for decades at his local church.
It’s fitting that one of, if not the last, public contributions he is making will help destigmatize a humane and valuable type of care for people nearing the end of their life.