The most important election of our lifetime has suddenly morphed into the most important lame-duck session of Congress in our lifetime.
Coronavirus cases are spiking nationwide at a time when relief from the CARES Act and other tranches of federal aid and stimulus have dried up.
Optimism over Monday’s news that Pfizer is developing a COVID-19 vaccine that may be 90% effective, based on early and incomplete testing results, is offset by the reality that it can’t be approved and distributed in time to save the country from the worsening economic effects of pandemic-related restrictions.
Even if all goes well, authorities have stressed it is unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and the limited initial supplies will be rationed.
The country will need help to get through a winter predicted to test the nation’s health-care capacity to deal with a coronavirus surge, which could mean more layoffs and job losses from a fresh round of stay-at-home orders to flatten infection rates.
Meanwhile, we’re looking at about six weeks before the next Congress and administration take office. For some members, like our own 3rd Congressional District Rep. Scott Tipton, it will be a lame-duck session of Congress — a last chance to consider the needs of millions of Americans who could use some help.
Needless to say, it’s a moment of extraordinary uncertainty.
President Trump has neither conceded the presidential election nor indicated whether he would sign a spending bill to keep the government from shutting down on Dec. 11. Congress’s first order of business is to reach a deal the president can support to avert a shutdown.
Its second job is to come to some agreement on more pandemic-related spending, starting with legislation to hasten the production and distribution of the vaccine worldwide. This may be a bigger lift than a lame-duck session can accommodate, but time is of the essence. Every month that ticks by without a vaccine represents hundreds of billions of dollars in economic damage or taxpayer funded relief to soften the blow.
President Trump should consider invoking the Defense Production Act to scale up production of the vaccine. Congress could allocate funds to join the UN-sponsored COVAX coalition to ensure equitable global access to a vaccine,
This is a chance for the U.S. to reassert its standing as not just the greatest power in the world, but the greatest benefactor.
Congress must also provide relief on the homefront. That includes restoring the lapsed $600/week supplemental unemployment insurance, funding state and local governments so they can pay for health care workers, testing, supplies and personal protective equipment, and providing emergency access to health care and food.
Nearly a quarter of a million Americans have already died from COVID-19, and more than 10 million have been infected. The pandemic continues to ravage this country. Now is not the time for lawmakers to retreat to partisan corners or argue about signals and mandates from the electorate.
It’s a time for compromise and taking responsibility for a national response that never fully formed as the election intervened. We have unfinished business that every member of Congress — whether they’re returning to Capitol Hill or the private sector in 2021 — must attend to.