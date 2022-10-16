The 3rd Congressional District is one of the most watched races in the country this year. There’s no secret why.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has blasted onto the national stage with a loud, brash voice from the right wing of the Republican Party.
We will say that Boebert demonstrated marked improvement when speaking with us this election cycle. She answered questions, explained her ideas and made some good points — especially around the cumbersome size of many pieces of legislation. She is obviously very bright. That said, her antics have often embarrassed this district. She has said things that make us question her understanding of the Constitution and taken actions that cast Western Colorado in a negative light.
We like her pro-energy stance and think her advocacy for gun rights, while over the top, is appreciated by many in this district. Her style, though perhaps part of a larger strategy, is a liability.
Democrat Adam Frisch is an unknown. He talks a good game, promising to be a moderate Dem and fiscal conservative.
We think Boebert’s conduct, like disrespecting the State of the Union ceremony, is disqualifying enough to take a chance on a newcomer. For that reason, we think anyone still on the fence should consider supporting Frisch.