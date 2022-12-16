It has been two weeks since the city, county and school district announced that they had come to an “initial understanding” about the future of Orchard Mesa Pool. What that understanding is is anyone’s guess. Our elected leaders aren’t saying.
The lack of transparency through this process is not normal and, frankly, is unacceptable from all three entities. The government should be doing the people’s business in public.
We understand that elected boards sometimes need privacy, especially around negotiations. That makes sense to us. It’s perfectly reasonable when discussing how (or whether) to fund a capital project between multiple different governmental entities that they do so in private. But, they said they have an understanding. So what is it?
We’re sure there are details to be worked out and potentially a need to still have some closed discussions, but the broad outlines should be made clear to the public. We don’t even know if the understanding is that the pool will stay open or be closed.
We’ve remained skeptical that the pool has a large enough user base to justify a multimillion dollar investment to keep it open. That said, the current situation is about government transparency.
At the Board of Education’s most recent meeting, members of the public came to speak about the pool and expressed frustration with the process.
“When the closure of the pool was in question in 2019, the public had the opportunity to have conversations in forums between the city, county and school district,” said Carissa Fisher. “We’ve been discouraged thus far that meetings like this have not been available to the public as of yet. We believe this pool is vital for the health and wellness of our community. We deserve an opportunity to ask questions and advocate for the pool that we love.”
That’s not an unreasonable request. The City Council has said it plans to have an open discussion about the pool at its meeting next week, but a joint session with the three partners would be beneficial to the public. That should have happened before any “understanding” was agreed to, so our elected representatives on each board heard the communities concerns, both for and against funding the pool, before they came to a decision.
We’re sure all three boards are trying to do what’s in the best interest of their constituents, but none of them are serving the public by being secretive. This is why we see members of the public continue to show up to advocate for the pool. They don’t know what’s going on and are speaking out in frustration.
This should have been a much more open process from the beginning that included community input and engagement. They shouldn’t have let this issue fester for several years, then abruptly announce the closure of the pool. They shouldn’t come to agreements or “understandings” between public entities without telling the public what that is.
This is an important decision that will affect many members of the community. Whatever the decision is, it should be made in a transparent way that includes input from the public. The way this has played out so far is not how local government should work.
We’ve seen this same unfortunate scenario play out countless times — candidates for local office make commitments to operating transparently only to quietly draw the shades when things get touchy.