Should colleges require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to campus this fall?
In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, two faculty members of Notre Dame and the University of California-Irvine argue that’s it’s an ethical question, not a legal one, primarily because coronavirus vaccines have been authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration but lack full agency approval. Without full approval, which may still be six months away, vaccines should be considered experimental, the academics argue. Forcing students to get vaccinated makes them guinea pigs.
From their column:
“These coercive mandates violate basic principles of medical ethics. Even if the vaccines receive full FDA approval, no sensible understanding of herd immunity can justify forcing vaccinations on healthy young adults who are at minimal risk of hospitalization or death from COVID, especially those who already had COVID. We don’t immunize children against diseases that primarily harm the elderly in hope of reducing transmission risks for the elderly. That would use the recipients as a means to another end, which is unethical.”
Despite such arguments, more than 450 colleges and universities across the nation are requiring students to be vaccinated before fall classes begin. Colorado Mesa University announced back in April that it would not require vaccinations, making it something of an outlier in Colorado. CU-Boulder, CSU, the School of Mines and the University of Denver are requiring vaccinations.
But CMU avoided legal and ethical entanglements by incorporating the vaccination debate into their raison d’être.
“As a campus that teaches students how to think, not what to think, our belief is that vaccines should not be mandatory,” CMU’s soon-to-be President John Marshall said. “Rather, we should be in the business of education, extending agency and empowerment to students. So we’ll continue that.”
That doesn’t mean CMU won’t be touting the efficacy and benefits of getting vaccinated. The school sees its role as informing students and then letting them make their own decisions.
Hopefully that approach is more successful in an academic setting than it has been everywhere else in the Grand Valley. Students arriving here, presumably, will be told that Mesa County is a Delta variant hot spot and that the vaccine offers significant protection against sickness and transmission.
We like this approach for how it undergirds the university’s mission. As strongly as we believe that vaccines are safe, effective and our best bet to emerge from the pandemic without lasting damage, there are too many ethical and legal gray areas to support mandates and vaccine passports as a response to this particular virus.
The exception is workers in medical settings who we believe are duty-bound to protect the health of patients. But so far, Grand Junction hospitals are not requiring their employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations — which makes CMU’s approach all the more reasonable.
You can’t force college students to do something that health-care professionals aren’t required to do.