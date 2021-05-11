At the risk of flogging a horse some folks think died weeks ago, there simply must be a way to get more COVID vaccination shots in arms in this community.
We belabor this issue because it remains so important. It is the key to our country’s complete and safe return to normalcy through herd immunity. But at the local level, the need is even more acute since we lag national averages on take-rates. We’re unlikely to fully reopen until our numbers improve.
There are three categories of people when it comes to this issue: (1) those who have already been vaccinated, (2) those who will never be vaccinated, and (3) those who are riding the fence.
The first two categories should be of little concern because, frankly, there is not much that can be done or needs to be done about them. (To those who have already been vaccinated, thank you. You have done your part.)
The third category, however, should have our laser-focus.
So, how do we as a community prevail on the fence riders to get the shot? The shots are free and plentiful, yet local vaccinations are tailing off. Only 532 Mesa County residents got a first shot in the week ending May 2. This, at a time when infections are again on the rise –– 550 in the past two weeks, which is probably about a quarter of the real number.
It’s time to get creative.
Countless ideas are targeted at punishing the unvaccinated: no travel on planes, no entry into events, masks required if no proof of vaccination, etc. These “passport” ideas are controversial for good reason. They should remain in the back pocket for now.
We’re more interested in programs that create incentives to get vaccinated. Erie County, New York, for example, created a “Shot and Chaser” program, in which people who get a COVID vaccination shot receive a free beer. It has reportedly increased demand for vaccinations in town and has spawned copycats around the state.
This would work in Mesa County. We also envision a version of the Five-Star program, in which participating restaurants and retailers offer a discount to patrons who can show proof of vaccination. Saving money at an establishment with incentives for vaccinated patrons would be a powerful draw.
Nevertheless, the proposal with the highest potential to win over the fence riders in our view is a lottery system. Imagine a local lottery with 10 winners of $10,000. Any Mesa County resident who has gotten the shot or who gets the shot goes into the lottery –– five from among those already vaccinated and five from the moment of the program’s announcement.
Those are incredibly favorable odds compared to traditional lotteries.
In the scheme of things, a $100,000 investment to achieve herd immunity is a massive return on investment.
We understand the hokey nature of this proposal, but it will work. Under the circumstances, we should go with whatever will work.