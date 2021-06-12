If the possibility of significant cash prizes hasn’t lured Mesa County residents to vaccination sites in droves, then framing lackluster vaccination rates as a drag on the economy probably isn’t going to move the needle either.
But that’s the latest wrinkle in the the ongoing saga of The Colorado County That Refuses To Be Vaccinated. Businesses that might be interested in moving or expanding here are unnerved by Mesa County’s low vaccination rate, according to Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown.
That’s more of an anecdotal observation than a hard trend at this point, but it’s easy to see how things could mushroom. Mesa County residents are making individual choices about whether to get vaccinated, perhaps oblivious to the larger picture that’s forming.
To outsiders, a low vaccination rate suggests provincialism, rejection of science or that a particular strain of conservative politics has taken root. But telling the unvaccinated they’re making us all look bad isn’t going to change any minds. Heck, it may reinforce all the factors that contribute to vaccine hesitancy around here.
Those who have been vaccinated are eager to find a solution or, in the absence of that, someone to blame for the pickle caused by low vaccination rates. What, exactly, would they have public officials do?
The medical community has written numerous op-eds and letters to editor urging people to get vaccinated. Employers have offered workplace incentives for workers to get vaccinated. The state and the county have established sweepstakes contests with cash prizes for those who get vaccinated. And Mesa County Public Health has hosted several mobile clinics to take the vaccine to those who have transportation challenges.
Despite all these carrots. some are still advocating for the stick — a return to mask mandates and other restrictions. Masks didn’t stop outbreaks in District 51 schools — a testament to the virulence of new variants. And requiring masks indoors removes one of the major incentives to get vaccinated in the first place.
The best evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccines is all around us. High vaccination rates equal low infection rates. Low vaccination rates equal higher infection rates. The bottom line (and it’s difficult to believe people don’t know this by now) is that the chance of getting very sick or dying after getting vaccinated is extremely low.
With the availability of a vaccine for anyone who wants one, it’s fair to ask why health officials need to do more than what they’ve done. After all, those who get sick chose their fate. But if they get sick in high enough numbers to take up hospital beds needed for non-COVID cases, that’s a problem for everyone.
So, word of warning. If Mesa County finds itself in a position of shipping patients to other hospitals, state officials may have no choice but to intervene, potentially declaring a publc health emergency that could put us back where we were before “free to choose” became an option.
All this can be avoided if more people get vaccinated. Do we really want the distinction of being a county that achieved herd immunity — not by a free, effective vaccine — but because enough people got sick to develop some measure of natural immunity? That’s a tough route to get to where we need to be.