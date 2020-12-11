While there’s been a lot of complaining over the course of this year about whether the federal government acted swiftly enough to address the ongoing pandemic, there’s one thing that everyone should be able to agree on: It is truly amazing how quickly drug companies have come up with not just one, but several vaccines in so short a time.
Generally, it takes years to develop such things, so kudos to the doctors and scientists who did it, and to those who made the decision under President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed to abbreviate the painstaking process that it takes to develop, manufacture and deliver such a vaccine on a global scale without compromising safety protocols.
The next hurdle, however, is to get people to take it and continue to follow public health orders in the interim until herd immunity can be achieved.
It’s been troubling enough for state and health officials to find themselves dealing with people who defy those orders, some of whom have pushed outlandish conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus or the need to lock down parts of the economy in an effort to control its spread.
Now it appears that those state and health officials will be contending with another potential roadblock, the anti-vaxxers.
A recent survey commissioned by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed that 34% of respondents would not take the vaccine for a variety of reasons, some of which we can understand, such as fears of possible side effects or that it was rushed and not tested enough.
Perhaps people in that group just want to wait to see if those who take the vaccine suffer ill effects or turn into zombies and start aimlessly marching across the Earth.
Public health officials’ concerns about what would happen if not enough people get vaccinated are warranted. Herd immunity won’t be achieved, many more of our friends and family members will needlessly die and the economy won’t be fully reopened anytime soon.
Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the Colorado health department executive director, got it right when she said people should think about those three things as they consider not getting vaccinated when their time comes, which could be as late as next summer for some.
“Vaccines are a gateway to our future,” Ryan told The Daily Sentinel’s Editorial Board on Wednesday. “Without this pandemic, it’s a gateway to a more normal life. As more and more people are protected, the more that we can get back to enjoying the things that we like to do.”
We fully expect that, as the vaccine is rolled out, first going to health care workers and those who have a higher risk of dying from the virus, we’ll see fewer and fewer new hospitalizations and deaths.
And by next spring, when the next phase of the vaccine’s release targets those with pre-existing conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus’ deadly effects, we should see those numbers drop even more.
As they do, various regions of the state should see a gradual lessening of restrictions, which will allow more and more businesses to fully open and the economy to recover sooner rather than later.
But that won’t happen if people treat the vaccine the same way some have approached wearing masks and social distancing, something that needs to continue until herd immunity is achieved.
We can see light at the end of this very dark tunnel. We implore people not to block our one way out of this madness.