Credit Montrose with being ahead of the curve on the vaping epidemic. The city was one of the first in the state to ban vaping in public places, like restaurants and bars, after Montrose County School District officials began to sound alarms about the proliferation of e-cigarettes in the community — especially among school-aged youth.
Last fall, we encouraged school districts in Colorado — but especially D51 — to consider suing the makers of electronic cigarettes, which people use to inhale nicotine vapor.
Unfortunately, the majority of those who vape in Colorado are young people — and not by accident. This is a product that has been aggressively marketed to kids with schools left to deal with the fallout.
Less than 5% of adults in the state vape, according to state public health statistics, but more than 1 in 4 young people do.
In July 2018, Colorado led the nation in youth vaping, with 27% of high school students stating they had vaped in the previous 30 days — almost double the national rate.
Studies show nicotine is not safe when used in adolescence. Youth who vape are at risk for nicotine addiction, mood disorders, impulse control, attention and learning issues, which can disrupt the learning environment.
Worse, vaping might be an indicator for other high-risk behaviors, according to the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. Teens who vape are more likely to binge drink, use marijuana, use prescription pain medicines that were not prescribed to them and have sex with one or more partners.
According to Rise Above Colorado, youth who smoke or vape are 10 times as likely to misuse prescription drugs, and more than two times as likely to use alcohol.
This insidious product has an outsize impact on Colorado, but the makers of the product in no way pay for the damage to our state’s youth.
The Montrose school district on June 29 elected to join more than 100 other districts around the nation in a lawsuit against JUUL Labs, Inc., the biggest e-cigarette producer in the nation.
School District 51 didn’t join the suit, but that may not matter now that Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s has decided to sue JUUL in Denver District Court.
The lawsuit — filed Tuesday — caps off a nearly yearlong investigation into JUUL that Weiser announced last August.
The complaint alleges that from 2015 to the present, JUUL targeted youth with deceptive advertising that downplayed its ultra-high addictive nicotine concentration and health risks, and falsely suggested its usage as a healthy alternative to smoking cigarettes, thereby violating the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.
The lawsuit seeks to recover money from JUUL for damage its actions caused to the state of Colorado and its citizens and calls for a halt to the company’s unlawful and deceptive trade practices.
A damage award would hopefully trickle down to school districts like ours which have to contend with the impacts of vaping. But even if that fails to materialize, a halt to prohibited marketing practices would stop making targets of the state’s children.
Vape companies obviously knew they were selling an addictive product. We’re glad the attorney general and staff in the Consumer Protection Division have decided it’s worth a legal fight to determine if vaping companies can be required to take some financial responsibility for the consequences of the epidemic they created.