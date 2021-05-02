Two things happened last year that are changing the face of law enforcement. George Floyd’s death while in custody of Minneapolis police triggered a national wave of reforms concerning how police officers do their jobs and the COVID-19 pandemic forced courts, prosecutors and jail administrators to reduce jail populations to allow for better social distancing.
The steps that Mesa County officials took to reduce the jail population have been so effective that an expensive jail expansion no longer appears imminent. Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein started two pretrial alternative programs to keep nonviolent offenders out of jail as they await disposition of their cases.
Last fall, county officials said they hoped to keep practices that have lowered the jail count in place after the pandemic. State lawmakers, too, are interested in codifying some of the changes forced by the pandemic into law, but with an eye on transforming the criminal justice system into one that treats, rather than incarcerates, those who are mentally ill or addicted to drugs.
Colorado Senate Bill 21-062 would significantly change arrests and bail bonds, but faces major opposition. That’s a subject for another editorial. But in the same spirit of emphasizing treatment, state lawmakers are close to sending House Bill 21-1016 to the governor for his signature. See Charles Ashby’s story on page 2A of today’s paper.
HB1016 allows veterans and active duty military personnel who are facing charges related to substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental health issues as a result of their service to ask to have their cases transferred to judicial districts that have veterans’ specialty courts.
Only seven counties in the state have such courts, all of which are located on the Front Range.
Judges of veterans’ courts are given flexibility in sentencing that include more alternatives to incarceration. Veterans courts also come with more opportunities for judges to steer veterans to counseling and mental health services to help them deal with the root causes of their substance abuse problems.
Air Force veteran Bob Gardner, a Republican state senator who represents Colorado Springs introduced the bill with Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, a former Marine. Each has a veterans’ court in his hometown.
The bill would require judges in areas that don’t have veterans courts, like Mesa County, to advise defendants who are veterans that their cases can be transferred to another jurisdiction if they request it, and then tell them what services they can access.
This is a good idea — the kind that makes us wonder why it wasn’t thought up sooner. There are about 12,200 veterans in Mesa County who don’t have the same access to probation services and special services for PTSD as their Front Range counterparts.
It’s a long way for veterans to travel, but short of establishing a veterans’ court here, HB1016 is the best way to address their needs. It’s a concrete way of thanking veterans for their service. Too often the words themselves just ring hollow.