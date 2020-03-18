There’s no dearth of information regarding how authorities are responding to the coronavirus. But how useful is it?
Gov. Jared Polis, Mesa County Public Health, School District 51 and Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins have done an admirable job communicating specifics. Outside of that, communications have been lackluster.
Numerous government entities have either explained what they’re doing to contain the spread of COVID-19 or how social distancing is affecting how they do their jobs.
That’s all well and good, but people are hungry for more. They want to know about the fallout of the steps that have been taken to stem the spread of the virus. We haven’t heard a peep from our local leaders offering assurances about the food supply or how governing boards plan to conduct the people’s business or what the suddenly unemployed can do to get some money in their pocket.
Instead of a clear picture of an organized emergency response, the public is getting a mish-mash of information that only fuels uncertainty.
Maybe the panic buying would subside if people got a unified message from their elected officials that the situation is under control.
Make no mistake, there are a lot of actions hidden from view — a lot of cooperation across agencies and organizations — that could act as a soothing balm if people knew about them. Instead, the public officials assigned to manage this crisis seem content to know they have the bases covered without explaining what the bases are to a public hungry for information.
City Council member Anna Stout understands this because her Facebook account and cellphone have been flooded with questions from constituents. The City Council has yet to meet since the onset of social distancing to formulate a policy for virtual meetings. No virtual meetings means no opportunity for the public to question their representatives about the trajectory of the city’s response to COVID-19 threat.
“I am frustrated,” Stout said. “There’s no secret among my colleagues that I think we have an obligation to communicate with our constituents what we know is happening.”
The community looks to City Council for assurances “that we have an effective system in place that we trust.”
With Monday’s City Council workshop canceled, Stout met with City Manager Greg Caton and Fire Chief Ken Watkins, the designated incident commander for the COVID-19 emergency response team, to get answer to questions that people had posed to her.
It was an illuminating meeting, Stout said. She learned many reassuring things she thinks should be communicated to the public — “not just communiques about closures or essential services, but how much work is being done behind the scenes and how many people are reacting and responding.”
Part of the communication gap, Stout speculates, is that nobody wants to step on anybody else’s toes. Mesa County Public Health is calling the shots on decisions affecting public health. Mesa County Public Health is doing an “excellent job” in their communications and collaborations with hospitals and health networks, she said.
But a flood of questions remain that don’t fall under the purview of public health and nobody is stepping up to answer them. With the virus poised to complicate day-to-day life even more in the short term, it’s a good time for local leaders to re-evaluate messaging and enlarge the feedback loop. Solid information can quell the fears.
With people being called upon to use technology to work remotely from home, it’s not too much to ask members of the emergency response team to find a way to get in front of the public and answer the big questions on everyone’s mind. Host a virtual town hall and take people’s questions.