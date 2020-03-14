With today’s front-page news that COVID-19 has officially reached Mesa County, nothing really changes.
We expected this — or should have. From here forward, it’s more of the same. Wash your hands often. Try not to touch your face with unwashed hands. Limit your exposure to crowds or situations that put you in close proximity to people. Sanitize surfaces often. Self-quarantine if you don’t fell well.
Now is when we learn whether the proactive steps that have taken place up to this point will keep transmission rates down.
Local authorities have done the right things — canceling events, shutting down places where large gatherings occur and eliminating unnecessary travel. It’s unnerving when churches and libraries close, but it’s all part of minimizing the chances for exposure.
It’s not time to panic. It never will be. Having a case in Mesa County simply means we must be more vigilant than ever to avoid infecting vulnerable populations — those 60 and older and people with pre-existing conditions.
We’ve yet to figure out how hoarding toilet paper is a reasonable response to the outbreak. The need for the product isn’t expected to grow. It’s not like the coronavirus is associated with more bathroom activity. There would be plenty to go around if people would just stop buying every roll they can get their hands on. Meanwhile, makers of toilet paper are on a full production schedule, so supplies should be replenished as people who already have stockpiled an emergency supply stop buying it.
However, if you’re desperate or worried about running out, below is an ink-free piece of newsprint that you’re welcome to clip out and add to your emergency stores. Many claim that this is the highest and best use of The Sentinel. Or that we’ve been scraping bottom for years. Here is a chance to make it literal.
Consider this our “square to spare.”