Someday the entire country will vote like Colorado does.
We say that not because Colorado has a voting process worthy of emulation. It does and that’s clear. But the turnout for early voting has been so robust in places that have relied on traditional in-person polling that it should be a wake-up call to election officials everywhere that voters nationwide want what Colorado offers — convenience and security.
Because we’ve had early voting and relied on mail ballots for so long, it can be easy to overlook what’s happening elsewhere.
Look at Atlanta, Fairfax, Va., Houston and Charlotte — where long lines have been made longer by social distancing. The pandemic isn’t stopping people from going to polling places. Whatever elected officials are doing in the name of election security — limiting the number of drop boxes in Texas, for example — seems to be encouraging participation.
If there’s any attempt to use the pandemic as cover for some measures intended to suppress turnout, it doesn’t seem to be working.
Voters are so anxious about their votes counting — and worried about the prospect of ballots getting lost in the mail — that they’re showing up in droves to cast ballots in person or drop off mail ballots at drop boxes.
In Colorado, we can track our ballots through the system if we wish. We can find out if a ballot was delivered and counted and if we have any mistrust of the Postal Service, we can drop off ballots ourselves at numerous locations. With ballot tracking, we can head off a problem like a signature not matching the one on file. We don’t have to leave the house — handy in a pandemic — to feel like our vote will count.
Again, all these safety and security measures have put us in a bubble that can make it hard to relate to voting elsewhere.
Saturday’s Sentinel included a story of the first day of voting in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where many people waited two hours to cast a ballot. By the end of the day, North Carolina had accepted 333,466 in-person ballots, up from 166,000 on the first day of in-person voting in 2016.
Coloradans are no less enthusiastic about voting early. As of Friday, 436,443 ballots have been returned. That’s roughly 12% of the state’s 3.6 million active registered voters and 24 times the number of ballots collected at this point in 2016.
Similarly, 13,905 ballots have been returned in Mesa County, which is 13.75% of active registered voters.
Meanwhile, California and Texas are embroiled in controversies surrounding issues like “ballot harvesting” and limited drop box locations. Those aren’t issues here because our Colorado lawmakers came up with a set of rules everyone could live with that emphasize turnout and security. While Texas fights over whether Harris County (Houston) should have a single drop box serving a population of 4 million people, Mesa County added three secure drop boxes this year, bringing the total to eight for this election.
Everybody’s on edge about the election. In Colorado we’re only worried about the outcome — not whether our votes will count.