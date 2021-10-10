The time is now to approve a $115 million bond measure for a new Grand Junction High School.
We’ve yet to speak to a prominent member of this community who doesn’t agree that Ballot Issue 4B is the most meticulous and transparent school-construction proposal ever put before local voters.
More on the merits of the bond language in a moment. But there’s a larger issue at stake than just a new school. Our ability to grow the workforce and attract small businesses and growing families is tied directly to perceptions of our school district.
When a flagship high school looks as worn and dated as the nearly 70-year-old GJHS, people begin to question this community’s commitment to public education and its civic pride.
That’s not to blame voters for rejecting a previous bond that may have tried to do too much.
The school board and a committee pushing passage of 2019’s failed measure didn’t do a great job of showing the community a finished product or breaking down $179.5 million in project costs spread across four high schools.
The school board and district administrators responded in the most responsible manner, crafting a new proposal with a single, simple purpose — to build a new GJHS in a fiscally responsible way that minimizes cost to taxpayers.
They did that by talking to a bunch of people “and got some advice they didn’t like much,” said Tim Foster, the former president of Colorado Mesa University who was tapped to spearhead a construction advisory committee in the spring.
That committee made several recommendations to reduce costs.
A new three-story Grand Junction High School is expected to cost $145 million. The bond only seeks a maximum of $115 million. The other $30 million comes from a $10 million state grant and $20 million the district earmarked for GJHS upgrades — money it doesn’t want to sink into the aging building unless it has to.
This is a rare opportunity for voters to get the absolute biggest bang for their buck. The property tax to pay off the bond equals about $5 per month for a $300,000 home. If the project comes in under budget, any savings will be used to retire debt. The school district is prevented from spending any of the funding on anything but building a new GJHS. The tax ends when the 20-year bond is paid off.
Voters should consider that GJHS is the district’s No. 1 priority. It can’t begin to address other facilities needs until it takes care of this problem. Construction costs will only get higher the longer it takes voters to approve a bond to build a new high school. Kicking the can down the road solves nothing. It means spending millions on a tired building that will be razed soon and then facing escalating costs to build a new high school.
Passing the bond is the prudent choice. It saves taxpayers money over the long haul. But just as importantly, it sends the right message to our kids that we care about their education.
Vote yes on 4B.