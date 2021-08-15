One would hope that if Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is willing to risk everything to expose vulnerabilities in the election system, that she would at least produce some powerful evidence of fraud.
But that’s not the case. So far, the only thing she’s proven is how secure the system is — and how seriously every other elected official in the state takes election integrity.
Peters has demonstrated that the biggest threat to voter security comes from rogue election officials — not the electorate.
She did that by failing to collect and count 574 ballots from the fall 2019 election. And then, she did it again, earlier this year, when a person with no authorization to access the county’s voting equipment infiltrated a state inspection and software update. That doesn’t happen if Peters follows security protocols.
“To be very clear, the Mesa County clerk and recorder allowed a security breach, and by all evidence at this point, assisted it,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Thursday.
Griswold ordered the immediate decertification of 41 pieces of election equipment after Peters failed to respond to Griswold’s order to show they are safe and secure in the wake of the security breach.
Peters seems incapable of understanding the gravity of the situation. Her job is to inspire trust in our elections and their outcomes. How can voters trust someone who doesn’t take election security seriously? Or worse, actively undermines it?
In her zeal to promote former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter irregularities, she’s used her elected position to make political hay and she’s bent the truth to suit a persecution narrative.
Example: When state and local investigators executed a search warrant, Peters said: “We don’t know what they were doing in there because for several hours they wouldn’t even let my chief deputy, who is the acting clerk for Mesa County when I’m absent, they wouldn’t let her observe what the Secretary of State and Dominion were doing in my office.”
No one from Dominion Voting Systems, which is at the center of unproven allegations of voter fraud, was present during the search. Her suggestion that investigators were planting evidence in league with Dominion is just one example among many of Peters shamelessly mispresenting the truth.
Another falsehood is at the heart of the investigation. The Secretary of State’s office was led to believe that Gerald Wood — a mystery figure thought to have leaked the county’s election software passwords to social media conspiracy influencers — was a Mesa County elections division employee who had passed a background check.
Griswold said the Mesa County Clerk’s office “specifically misled my office” when it vouched for Wood, who isn’t an employee, yet appeared to have his own swipe card to unlock a secure door into a part of Peters’ office where voting equipment is kept.
To summarize, Peters’ office, if not Peters herself, allegedly lied to a state inspection team in the process of ignoring security protocols to give an unauthorized interloper access to sensitive equipment. But Peters wants us to believe that she’s somehow the victim in all this.
The voters are the victims. Our elections now need the intervention of the state. Our equipment has been decertified and must be replaced at taxpayer expense. The worst indignity would be footing the bill for Peters’ legal bills should this case lead to criminal charges or a defamation suit.
All because our self-deceiving county clerk would rather be the darling of the fringe conspiracy set than follow the protocols that make Colorado’s ubersecure voting system the envy of the nation.
Peters called Mesa County “the last bastion of freedom in Colorado.” Unless she means freedom from secure and trustworthy elections, it’s hard to fathom what she’s talking about.