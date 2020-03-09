If you read Jeff Kuhr’s oped in Sunday’s paper, you learned that Mesa County Public Health officials are prepared to respond to the coronavirus “when needed” and that there’s no reason to panic.
“The risk of infection continues to be low, despite now having cases in Colorado,” Kuhr said. But between the front page and 3B (where Kuhr’s column appeared) there was a veritable smorgasbord of coronavirus news that was far less reassuring.
Examples: A Marine at Fort Belvoir became the first member of the military serving domestically to contract the virus; Washington D.C. officials announced the first presumptively confirmed case in the nation’s capital; Maryland officials warned that a person who attended the recent Conservative Political Action Conference — at which both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke — had tested positive for the virus; homeless people on the West Coast — because they lack access to basic sanitation in an area where nearly all the nations’ deaths have occurred — are “particularly vulnerable” to the coronavirus; and a trade group said that the spreading coronavirus could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenue.
Sunday’s front page provided some good news about the Grand Junction Regional Airport — activity is up, fares are down and the airport is losing fewer travelers to Denver. But it’s only natural to wonder how Grand Junction can continue to thrive if the entire industry is poised for a slump that could require some kind of stimulus package from the federal government. On the same front page, Mesa County posted strong economic numbers to close out 2019; however, some possible recession indicators and the response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus create uncertainty for 2020, according to CMU Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry.
Without accounting for variables, Perry said it’s reasonable to expect that Mesa County will add around 1,000 jobs in 2020. But if coronavirus continues to be a factor, he said “all bets are off.”
Meanwhile, it’s impossible to go to the grocery store without reminders that a lot of people are preparing for a worst-case scenario of hunkering down at home and avoiding unnecessary contact with the public until the virus runs its course. It’s easy to see how Kuhr’s “no need to panic” message is getting lost in the noise.
That’s why we want to underscore Kuhr’s message. Newspapers everywhere are walking a tightrope of trying to inform without stoking unnecessary fear. The virus is the top news item of the day. We have access to information from around the globe. We can’t ignore what’s happening around us, but let’s maintain a reasonable perspective.
The virus is spreading. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been blunt on this point. “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters March 1.
Beyond this worrisome reality, what Messonnier and Kuhr and every public health official in the country want people to know is that each of us plays an important role in containing the spread.
As Kuhr said, “Simple precautions keep you healthy and play an important role in preventing the spread of any type of illness.” Be careful what you touch and wash or sanitize your hands often.
“We touch things like salt and pepper shakers, menus, shopping cart handles, handrails, etc. Then, we touch our faces, allowing bacteria to enter our bodies,” Kuhr wrote. “Just like in public places, it is important to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects like doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, cellphones, keyboards, desks, and countertops in your home and office. Practice frequent hand washing, cover your coughs and sneezes, stay away from others who are ill, and most importantly, stay home when you are sick.”
Reading every news story about the virus isn’t going to protect us. But practical tips could. Mesa County Public Health has a dedicated coronavirus web page, https://health.mesacounty.us/ covid19/
This page contains up-to-date information on COVID-19 spread as well as recommendations to prepare for and prevent the spread of illness in our community.
Out of seven billion souls on the planet, approximately 100,000 have contracted the virus. That’s one in 70,000. Reasonable precautions can keep you out of that unwanted lottery.