This week we learned that traffic deaths in Colorado hit a two decade high in 2021. It’s one more data point showing that Coloradans and Americans in general are acting more recklessly.
In Colorado, 672 traffic fatalities were recorded last year, the highest incidence since 2002, when there were 743, and a 50% increase since 2011, when there were 447, Colorado State Patrol Chief Matthew Packard said.
In Grand Junction in 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, six people died in six separate fatal crashes. Two of those crashes involved impaired drivers, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
“Enforcement efforts alone won’t solve the problem of rising fatalities on our roadways,” Packard said. “We need drivers to do their part and set the right example.”
It’s not just reckless driving, which has gone up around the country. The murder rate in America is up and bad behavior, like conflicts on airplanes, has increased. We’re also not taking care of ourselves. Drinking and drug overdoses are on the rise as well, as was noted in the New York Times by columnist David Brooks last week.
Culturally and politically we’re more polarized than ever.
Some of these trends predated the pandemic, but two years of COVID has certainly accelerated this problem.
Whatever the cause for our collective societal breakdown, it’s clear we need to do better about taking care of ourselves and our community. But when we’re talking about such widespread issues, manifesting in multiple troubling ways, it’s hard to know where to start.
We think Americans, while struggling, had a good instinct for where to start during the pandemic. Start outside.
Since 2020, we’ve seen a boom in outdoor recreation with park visits and trail usage hitting records seemingly everywhere. It’s been shown that recreating outside is a great thing for both our mental and physical health, but not everyone does it.
It can be intimidating to get into, as some people picture outdoor recreation as climbing the side of a mountain or biking through a rough desert canyon. It doesn’t have to be. Afterall a simple walk outdoors is technically outdoor recreation.
The benefits of just being outside and walking, even for a short time are real. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a 30 minute walk outdoors every day reduces stress, cheers you up and increases self-esteem. It also lowers blood pressure and improves your sleep. That sounds like something we could all use.
The benefits only improve if you do it with another person, which is pretty COVID safe if you are outdoors.
It’s clear we haven’t taking care of ourselves. We have to slow down behind the wheel, get our tempers under control and dial down the political rhetoric that’s been driving us apart. Maybe a walk would help.