When it comes to ethnic team mascots in the U.S., Native Americans are over-represented, but by no means alone.
There are Vaqueros (Mexican cowboys), Irish, Dutchmen, Gaels and Arabs, to name a few examples.
The sports teams at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas are known as the “Terrible Swedes,” owing to the school’s founding by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881.
Any organization with an ethnic mascot, whether a school or a professional sports franchise, is ripe for scrutiny about whether it honors or demeans the people it represents.
Criticism usually boils down to imagery.
The Washington Redskins, the Edmonton Eskimos and the Cleveland Indians are examples of organizations that gave up (or will) long-held nicknames.
Some people call this an example of “cancel culture” at work. Others would argue that sports teams are finally emerging from the dark ages of cultural insensitivity when many mascots were drawn as caricatures playing to racial stereotypes.
Regardless, once a domino falls, others are sure to follow and the debate is here in western Colorado. On Wednesday’s front page, the Sentinel’s Alex Zorn examined how local schools are dealing with shifting attitudes on the use of Native American mascots.
From our perspective, if no team could get away with calling itself the Jews or the Blacks or the Caucasians, why should any other racial or ethnic group be acceptable? Tradition is the most common justification. In some cases, there is genuine pride in a dominant local culture or distinct group of settlers. Think Cajuns, Irish or Highlanders.
But Native Americans rarely fit this mold. For the most part, they were driven from the areas in which they lived. Too often, the imagery of school mascots seizes on a warrior culture known for savagery and hostility.
Modern man’s understanding of the history of the indigenous people of the Americas is shamefully poor. What we were taught in school — that indigenous people of these lands lived in small, nomadic, culturally primitive bands — is patently wrong. Quite the opposite, in fact. As revealed in Charles Mann’s amazing study, “1491: New Revelations of the Americas Before Columbus,” there may have been more people in the Americas than all of Europe, living in sophisticated societies with multi-story buildings, running water, sustainable agriculture and advanced math. There is evidence of advanced cultures in this hemisphere that pre-date the construction of the Egyptian pyramids.
But all these things are largely lost to history because Columbus’s arrival brought with it diseases novel to the new world. As much as 95% of American peoples were wiped out within decades. This left the small, nomadic tribes of indigenous people who Europeans chronicled in the history books. Those books became our history, which is not just a disservice to the descendants of indigenous Americans, but to history itself.
There’s an argument to be made that Native American mascots play a useful role in acknowledging a forgotten people. At the very least, team names like Seminoles, Utes, Choctaws or Chippewas may inspire curiosity about who these people were — and who they’ve become. The universities with these nicknames were able to retain them after gaining support from these tribes.
That should be the model for any school or sports team — get buy-in from the people who are being depicted or look elsewhere.
Montrose High School, home of the Indians, appears to be on this path. The student council met recently with the director of the Ute Indian Museum earlier this month with the goal of developing stronger ties to the Native American cultures.
If they can do that and find a way to honor Native American culture and promote a better understanding of the history and contributions of Native Americans — minus offending imagery — then perhaps it’s fitting to keep the mascot.
The Utes were here first, after all.