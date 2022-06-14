We learned over the weekend that a 52-year-old man tragically died while riding the Palisade Plunge mountain bike trail on Saturday. Our thoughts are with his family as they go through this painful time.
The temperature on Saturday reached a scorching 102 degrees, which can be dangerous to anyone who is outside in that heat, especially if you are out of water as both the man who died and the group of mountain bikers who found him were.
The heat over the weekend was not a surprise. Friday saw the valley’s first 100-degree day of the year, tying a 40-year-old record. Meteorologists had been predicting triple-digit temperatures and a heat advisory was issued for the weekend, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the heat advisory stated. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
This isn’t to blame any of the riders who ran out of water over the weekend, whether on the plunge or elsewhere in the valley. When temperatures get that hot, it’s easy to go through water fast — faster than you planned for.
This is why the Sheriff’s Office advises riders to carry at least 10 liters (2.5 gallons) of water per person for rides on the plunge during the summer. The recommendation holds for any summer activity in Mesa County. Whether you’re mountain biking, hiking or simply out running errands, bring more water than you think you’ll need.
According to an Environmental Protection Agency report on climate change in Colorado from August 2016, heat waves are becoming more common throughout the western United States, and most of Colorado has warmed one or two degrees Celsius in the last century because of increases in greenhouse gases, including increases caused by humans.
As this reality continues to produce record temperatures, we all need to be careful about planning when we are recreating or are just out and about in the county. Keep water in your car. Stay out of the sun if you can. Don’t be afraid to cancel that hike or bike outing if you have to.
We’d also say specifically to riders thinking about taking the plunge that this isn’t a trail to take lightly. It’s not a simple downhill. It’s long, strenuous and involves more side-hill and climbing than you might realize. It’s easy to start out in the cool air atop the mesa thinking you’ll be down quickly with little need for extra water, but it heats up fast and there aren’t many places to refill a water bottle along the way. In fact, the bottom of the trail is entirely devoid of water.
We knew the plunge would eventually experience a tragedy. The Whole Enchilada trail outside Moab has seen its share of deaths over the years, which sometimes involved riders succumbing to extreme heat. That’s the reality of these activities, they carry some risk. Still, we built this trail and should provide for some relief to distressed riders. More signage clearly spelling out the lack of water on the trail would be a good start. Ultimately if this issue continues, some sort of water supply should be looked at to be placed as the trail gets into its hotter sections.
We all love getting outside and enjoying the beautiful trails this county has to offer and we can continue that even as temperatures continue to rise. We just need to keep in mind the importance of being prepared.