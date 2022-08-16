It looks as though local water projects are getting a boost from a new voter-approved tax that is delivering results through smart, small investments. This Colorado River District program is leading to better water usage, which is something we desperately need.
One example, highlighted by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb on Sunday, is a $50,000 river district grant toward a Colorado State University study that is looking into high-tech agricultural management methods in Fruita.
The project, which required buying an overhead traveling sprinkler system that will be used at CSU’s Western Colorado Research Center — Grand Valley, in Fruita, will involve studying digital, precision agriculture that makes use of artificial intelligence. Sensors acquiring information on soil, crop conditions and weather will enable computers to make decisions about more precisely applying fertilizer and water.
Studies like this one are necessary if we are going to be able to continue to grow crops in western Colorado and the southwest in general. Obviously conservation in the agriculture sector will help, but we’ll need to innovate to make that possible. Making small grants and investments toward that goal is a smart use of money.
Colorado State University research scientist Perry Cabot said the grant toward this study was “hugely significant.” He had received a $60,000 contribution from Kansas State University, contingent on him being able to find more. Then came the river district grant, which was made possible by voter approval of a tax hike in November 2020.
Using that local funding shows buy-in from our community, which is helping to secure grant money from outside the community.
Amy Moyer, who oversees the program for the river district, said there has been high demand for program funding, and so far the district has awarded 44 projects a total of just more than $5 million. That investment will be built upon with outside funding.
The program focuses on five categories: productive agriculture, infrastructure, healthy rivers, watershed health and water quality, and conservation and efficiency. Moyer said the river district tries to be strategic in how it allocates funding.
The river district started out its grant allocations in a big way. The board approved $1 million toward a project estimated at more than $20 million to build a channel to reconnect the Colorado River where the Windy Gap Reservoir blocks its flow in Grand County. This has helped attract another $8 million in federal funding.
Moyer said the 72% approval by voters of the tax measure was evidence to the river district that communities were willing to tax themselves to make systems more resilient to a hotter, drier future.
We absolutely agree. The community can see that our future water usage is likely going to need to change. Using local dollars to make this resource go as far as it can makes total sense and the voters saw that. We need to find ways to conserve water to protect agriculture, recreation and the ecology of the river. This program shows incredible promise to help us do that.