There’s a clear takeaway from Friday’s front-page story about Mesa County losing its variance to operate with minimal public health restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases: Personal responsibility is the key to getting out of this pickle.
The weather is turning. We’ll soon be spending more time indoors, which will only worsen the problem. The last thing we need is for COVID-19 to be in a community spread phase at the same time the flu makes it seasonal appearance.
Mesa County Public Health has demonstrated that “rules” aren’t the problem. People generally follow them when the public gathers inside a business or for an event that falls under public health guidelines.
The problem is informal gatherings at private residences. People aren’t doing what works best to stop the spread of the virus — wearing masks and staying at least six feet apart. Once infected, people may not realize they’re contagious and take the virus into the workplace. Or worse — they’re showing symptoms but refusing to stay at home or get tested.
That puts public health officials in a conundrum. Once infections hit a certain threshold, one of the few tools at their disposal is restricting capacity in public venues. But that doesn’t get to the heart of the problem. Businesses essentially suffer for everybody else’s lax approach.
Thankfully, Mesa County Public Health and local business leaders had the wherewithal to establish the Variance Protection Program, which will minimize this insidious effect.
Beginning Monday, Mesa County will return to the level 1 Safer-at-Home variance, which limits business capacity to 175 or 50%, whichever is lower. Gyms, including rec centers and bowling alleys, have to reduce capacity to 25% or 75 people per room. Bars that do not have a retail food license will be closed.
But these new restrictions won’t apply to businesses that have received a five-star rating under the Variance Protection Program, which identifies businesses that strictly adhere to public health guidelines on social distancing, sanitizing and wearing masks.
The VPP allows Mesa County Public Health to flip the script — rewarding, instead of punishing, businesses and aligning policy with outcomes. Gov. Jared Polis wants to use Mesa County as an example of what the rest of the state should be doing to fight the virus while preserving the economy.
Aside from carving out businesses committed to doing the right thing, the VPP helps magnify where the real problem exists. If schools and businesses are doing all the right things to minimize the spread of the virus, then the rest of us are the X factor.
It will take more individual responsibility and effort to get the number of cases to go down, said Jeff Kuhr, the director of Mesa County Public Health.
He urged members of the community to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks when in close contact with other people. He also said people should stay home when possible and especially not go out if they are feeling even mild cold-like symptoms.
“Our message in the past couple of weeks has been protect yourself, avoid crowds, avoid closed-in spaces, avoid close contact and, if you can’t avoid those three things, then you need to wear a mask,” Kuhr said. “That’s really about us taking this on as individuals.”