Every year the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute releases a County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report on every county in the U.S. The 2023 report shows Mesa County has plenty of work to do.

Of Colorado’s 64 counties, Mesa County ranked 35th in the report’s overall health rankings. This is based on numerous measurable health indicators — from life expectancy to average birth weight to rate of high school graduation, among many others.

