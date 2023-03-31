Every year the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute releases a County Health Rankings and Roadmaps report on every county in the U.S. The 2023 report shows Mesa County has plenty of work to do.
Of Colorado’s 64 counties, Mesa County ranked 35th in the report’s overall health rankings. This is based on numerous measurable health indicators — from life expectancy to average birth weight to rate of high school graduation, among many others.
It’s not really surprising that we fall in the bottom half of the state’s counties. We know we have issues with drug use, smoking and obesity. We also lag behind the Front Range on wages and wealth, which has a significant impact on health. More money means you have better access to health care and social services. This is why economic development is so crucial in this community. More economic development will contribute to improving our overall health.
Still, we’re not fated to be less healthy and have a lower quality of life than half of Colorado. We can do something about this and the University of Wisconsin helpfully includes information on what healthy counties share in common.
“Healthier counties (i.e., those in the top 10% for Health Outcomes) have more available and better-resourced civic infrastructure, including access to information via broadband internet, libraries and local newspapers, and access to civic spaces, including adequately funded schools, parks and social associations,” the report states.
This information is encouraging.
On pretty much every count, our local leaders and our voters are chipping away at the problem. The county is investing in community spaces and childcare with their Clifton Campus. Our library is expanding there too with a large new facility.
From one end of the valley to the other, our municipalities and counties are working to improve broadband access. This has become a key issue for the County Commissioners in particular.
We’ve put our money where our mouth is on our schools as well, with voters approving a new Grand Junction High School. That could have played an even bigger part in improving the community’s health with a school-based health clinic. Despite the recent setback, we’re hopeful that this issue could still be resolved positively.
We also have an opportunity next week to keep the ball rolling on improving the county’s overall health when Grand Junction voters weigh in on a Community Recreation Center. The report notes that parks and recreation actually correlate closely with healthier communities.
“For instance, the average county among the healthiest 10% has almost twice as much access to parks and recreation facilities… than the least healthy counties,” the report stated.
A large recreation center in the heart of the community would certainly be a great step in the right direction when considering our health and quality of life.
While we are definitely moving in a positive direction, there is definitely more that needs to be done. Housing and homelessness are certainly an area we think needs to be addressed. The Grand Junction City Council has started the work on this issue. We’d like to see the next Council take some big swings on this issue.