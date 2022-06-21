We were sad to learn of the death of a woman who was paddleboarding on the Colorado River last week. It seems like every summer we lose someone to drowning in Mesa County.
She was found unconscious by search and rescue crews responding to a group of six people who got into trouble floating the Colorado River near the Fifth Street Bridge, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel. The five others were able to self- rescue, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
What makes many of these incidents even more regrettable is that they may have been prevented with some simple precautions.
Mesa County Search and Rescue has performed multiple river rescues in the past week, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which advised people planning to take to the river to make sure to have proper equipment.
The Sheriff’s Office emphasized the need for a life jacket when recreating on the river and noted that people should not use leashes on rivercraft unless they have breakaway features.
“This is a fast-moving body of water,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said. “It’s a great place to recreate, but people need to take precautions.”
Other steps river users should take is to check the weather and to know how long you will be out. These steps can help you better prepare and pack the needed equipment and supplies. If it’s going to be windy or raining or very hot, you need to prepare accordingly with proper clothing and enough food and water for your trip.
Watching for debris is also important when floating any stretch of river. It can pop an inflatable watercraft, entangle a paddleboarder’s leash or snag a foot or limb. Avoiding these hazards is critical, as is knowing what to do if you fall in. If you find yourself in the water, position yourself on your back with your feet up and pointed down river, then move to safety.
Perhaps the most important precaution is to wear a properly fitted life jacket that’s intended for use on a river. Luckily, here in Grand Junction, if you don’t have your own life jacket, you’re not out of luck.
One of the great things about this community is we’re always looking out for each other. That’s evident from our Save a Life Jacket group, a local nonprofit organization that provides life jackets at easy-to-find kiosks near the river.
The group recently installed five new kiosks — two at the boat ramps in Palisade, one at the boat ramp at Las Colonies near the entry to the river park, one at Connected Lakes and one at the boat launch at James Robb State Park in Fruita. This brings the total number of kiosks to eight. The others are at Blue Heron boat ramp, Corn Lake and another at Las Colonias near the river park take out.
They aren’t the only group helping to educate river users about the dangers and how to protect themselves. This community is doing its best to get the information out there so we don’t experience these tragedies, and we commend everyone working for that goal. But, ultimately, it is up to each river user to be prepared.
We’re fortunate as a community to have this beautiful river to float on during our hot summer days. It’s a true asset to the community, and we encourage the people who use it to take the precautions necessary to be safe while enjoying it.