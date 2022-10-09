In another week, your ballots will be mailed for the upcoming midterm elections and it will be time to once again weigh who to cast a ballot for in races from our county clerk to state representatives all the way up to governor.
Some of you already know who you plan to vote for. You’ve studied the issues, followed debates and the campaign and have a good idea of the candidate that more closely aligns with your ideas and values. Others are just getting started in that process.
Over the past two months our editorial board has interviewed 23 candidates who are running in 11 local and statewide races. Over the next week we will be releasing our endorsements based on those interviews, the discussions we’ve had as a board and the records of the candidates themselves.
Why do we do this?
We can tell you it definitely is not for the fun of it. It’s a major effort and serious time commitment, but we feel it is important to sit down across a table from the people seeking office to hear their ideas and pose them serious questions. It gives us a sense of their character.
We get a different insight from these meetings than you are likely to get from a political ad, a debate or a campaign event. We think sharing our assessment of these candidates after these meetings is useful to readers, even if you don’t ultimately vote for our recommended candidate.
It’s the responsibility of voters to research candidates, find out where they stand on issues and consider all available information before making a selection. We think The Daily Sentinel, through our news coverage, provides factual, reliable information about the campaign and the candidates.
We’ll give you the facts here as well, but as an editorial board we can give you our own opinions and analysis as well. This can give you a sense of a candidate’s strengths and weaknesses outside their stated policy objectives.
We’ll be honest in our assessment and we are not adhering to a party line. We’ve endorsed Republicans and Democrats in the past and we will be endorsing candidates from both parties this year as well.
One thing we were struck by this year is the overall strength of our candidates from both parties in nearly all the races we are weighing in on. Voters really have quality candidates to choose from. That does make our job harder.
This is a painful process for us. In many cases these candidates are our neighbors and half will end up people we interact with professionally in the future. We also tend to lose subscribers due to endorsements. We hope we won’t because these are meant as informational for you to use no matter how you vote.
This will be an important election. They all seem to be these days, but there are major issues that will be affected by the outcome of these races. It’s important to be as informed as possible. We have the opportunity to speak directly with these candidates in a setting that most readers won’t. We think it is important to do that work and relay our thoughts to you on these candidates to do with as you wish.