In another week, your ballots will be mailed for the upcoming midterm elections and it will be time to once again weigh who to cast a ballot for in races from our county clerk to state representatives all the way up to governor.

Some of you already know who you plan to vote for. You’ve studied the issues, followed debates and the campaign and have a good idea of the candidate that more closely aligns with your ideas and values. Others are just getting started in that process.