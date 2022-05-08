The Grand Junction City Council has begun mulling what its goal should be for increasing the city’s affordable and attainable housing stock.
It met last Monday and discussed how many units per year it should aim to add for those making 80% of the area median income (AMI). The city’s consultant threw out an initial number of 225 new affordable units over the next five years, or about 45 units annually, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
Grand Junction is currently on pace to create about 35 affordable units per year, so that would mean an additional 10 units a year. At a cost of $250,000 per unit, which is pretty significant. But is it enough?
The Grand Valley Housing Needs Assessment, which was released last year, shows that Mesa County has a shortfall in rental units for people whose maximum affordable monthly rent was $625 or less of more than 2,100 units. That’s based on data from 2019.
With the sharp increase in both house prices and rent in the last two years we can’t imagine that gap has closed significantly.
Is another 50 affordable units over five years better than nothing? Of course, but if the goal is to solve this housing crisis it’s not even in the ballpark. The council seems to understand this as well.
Council members Abe Herman, Rick Taggart, Dennis Simpson and Anna Stout all asked to be more aggressive with the goals if possible.
Stout said she would be comfortable with the goal being a range rather than a specific number.
“What I don’t want is to send a message to the community that we’re not trying to address this need in earnest, but I also don’t think it’s a great message to the community to set a goal and then fail to meet it because then it looks like we’re not doing enough and I want to make sure we’re doing what’s within our capacity,” Stout said.
Stout is right that the city shouldn’t set unrealistic goals. There is only so much the city can do on its own, but it shouldn’t settle for an easy to hit mark either. If it sets its goal too low then we may end up just treading water, rather than improving the situation.
The good news is the city isn’t on its own. Both Palisade and Fruita have talked about addressing housing needs and there are several nonprofits in the valley dedicated to providing affordable housing. The private sector also should be brought in where possible.
Grand Junction doesn’t need to pony up all the money to add each additional unit. By setting an aggressive goal it will force itself to get creative, forge partnerships and urge others to act.
We’re glad to see the city discussing this issue and they have not made any firm commitments or set a hard and fast goal yet. We know there will be more discussion and that this council has addressing affordable housing as a high priority.
What we would urge is that they be bold. Don’t get hung up on managing expectations to the detriment of solving the problem. What we need out of this council is aggressive leadership. We hope they’re up for it.