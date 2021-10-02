Watching freight trains roll through the Grand Valley day in and day out, it would be easy to believe that our local businesses have great access to rail to ship and receive their products.
They don’t.
The problem local manufacturers face is that the railroad companies, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern, currently do not allow shipping containers, the large metal boxes most goods are shipped in, to be unloaded in Grand Junction. Instead they are offloaded in Denver or Salt Lake City and shipped by truck to Grand Junction.
Considering the long route, weather and difficult mountain passes the trucks have to deal with, this causes slow and unpredictable deliveries to local businesses. This has been compounded this summer with the lengthy closures of Glenwood Canyon.
DT Swiss CEO and General Manager Chip Barbieri, who spoke at this week’s Western Colorado Economic Summit at a breakout session on freight rail, explained how the situation hurts his company’s bottom line.
“For us our costs are higher, it takes longer to freight things in and out and because we can’t trust it so much, COVID made this worse, we have to take action behind the scenes to prepare for plan B and plan C. That’s expensive,” Barbieri said.
Essentially for a company to locate in Grand Junction they have to pay a premium to bring in products. That puts Grand Junction and the entire Western Slope at an economic disadvantage compared to the larger urban centers. DT Swiss, which manufactures bike parts, and companies like it still choose Grand Junction, despite the higher shipping costs, but that won’t always be the case if costs rise.
This has been a problem in the valley and across western Colorado for years, but it came to the forefront in March with the news that RockyMounts, the bike rack manufacturer that built a facility in Las Colonias Business Park, was moving its warehouse and distribution operation to Salt Lake City.
There’s an old adage that if you aren’t at the table you’re on the menu. That has certainly been the case for western Colorado, as it has seen chunks of its businesses bitten off and eaten up by Utah.
Across the country we see jobs move to large urban cenaters and out of more rural areas. That’s what this issue is at its core — making the economy work for rural Colorado and keeping our jobs here.
The loss of these jobs has gotten things moving with local and state leaders meeting regularly on this issue. They have been studying daily truck traffic into Grand Junction from Denver to assess our freight needs.
Studying the issue and collecting data that can be used to persuade the railroad companies to allow containers to be offloaded in Grand Junction is an important step, but at the end of the day if it isn’t profitable for the railroads, they won’t change.
This problem may ultimately need a federal solution. Politicians at the state and federal level often talk about creating jobs and helping rural America. Now would be a good time to follow through on those promises.
Addressing rural’s freight inequity would be a good place to start.