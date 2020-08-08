A cluster of counties on Colorado’s Western Slope (Montrose, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Ouray, San Miguel, Moffat and Delta) along with three counties in eastern Utah have warmed more than 2 degrees Celsius over the past century.
That’s double the global average. These counties, spanning more than 30,000 square miles, form the largest “2C hot spot” in the Lower 48, according to a Washington Post analysis.
We’re outliers — part of the 10% of the planet already at 2C (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). That’s a benchmark climate scientists say the Earth can’t reach without dire consequences.
We’re experiecing some of our own.
Back in February, The Post’s Pulitzer Prize-winning national affairs correspondent Juliet Eilperin documented how the Colorado River’s average annual flow has declined by nearly 20 percent (an accumulation of 1.5 billion tons of missing water) since 2000 compared with the last century.
She cited four studies that linked the drop in volume to warmer temperatures. The big takeaway: The region’s snowpack is shrinking and melting earlier. Having less snow to reflect heat from the sun (known as the albedo effect) creates a negative feedback loop, Eilperin reported, citing U.S. Geological Survey research. The Colorado River Basin loses more water to evaporation as its sunlight-reflecting snow mantle disappears.
On Friday, Eilperin revisited the topic with a portrait of how the consequences of warmer temperatures are playing out in western Colorado. It’s required reading for anyone concerned about the region’s future. (Google: Washington Post “This giant hotspot is robbing the West of its water”)
In it, Eilperin documents another vicious cycle in which rising heat and drought feed each other because there is less soil moisture to absorb the solar energy and transfer it to the air through evaporation.
“Heating begets drying and then drying further begets heating,” said Brad Udall, a Colorado State University senior scientist.
Eilperin traces the history of how irrigation transformed the Grand Valley and surrounding communities from a desert to a lush oasis. She intersperses scientific findings with anecdotes about how farmers and water managers are coping with an increasingly arid climate. She briefly touches on how divisive the issue is politically, but doesn’t delve into policy prescriptions. Still, the conclusion is obvious.
Growth — economic or otherwise — is hard to accommodate without an adequate water supply. The Colorado River, which supports $1 trillion in economic activity each year, is over-appropriated and shrinking,
The Colorado Water Plan, completed in 2015, identified $20 billion in needs across water supply, infrastructure, recreation and the environment over the next 30 years.
By 2050, Colorado is projected to have a gap of 560,000 acre-feet between the available water supply and demand from municipal and industrial sources.
By necessity, we’re forced to spend billions to stretch a finite supply of water that is evaporating due to climate change. We’re treating symptoms without considering the cause.
Some folks want to debate the provenance of climate change. But nobody can argue that the climate is changing, and the beast is biggest in our Happy Valley. If we are going to tame the beast, we have to stop bickering about who is responsible for it and get busy battling it together.
Western Colorado should be leading the charge on demanding climate change solutions because we’re disproportionately affected by an uptick in temperatures and it’s wreaking havoc on our water supply.