On Dec. 5 we lost a public servant, a veteran and a great man in former Senator Bob Dole, who passed away at the age of 98.
Dole grew up during the Great Depression in a small home in rural Kansas. He served in the 10th Mountain Division in World War II and suffered a nearly fatal wound in the mountains of Italy in 1945.
He won two Purple Hearts and was left with limited mobility in his right arm, but he did not let his injury hold him back. He moved on to politics, beginning in the Kansas House of Representatives and eventually serving as Senate Majority Leader. Despite an unsuccessful presidential run, Dole will be remembered for his accomplishments, including many instances of working across the aisle with Democrats for the good of all Americans.
Dole’s passing is a reminder that his generation, known as The Greatest Generation, which pulled this country out of depression, defeated fascism in Europe and built the American middle class, is fading into history. It’s important to learn from their experiences while we still can.
Dole was helpful in this regard, writing a piece for The Washington Post that was to run upon his death. We highly encourage you to read his words in full in print or online.
He makes some key points, though, that we hope the politicians that now serve, as Dole did, in Congress can learn from.
In his piece, Dole recounted a story from when he was first elected to the Kansas House of Representatives, 70 years ago. A reporter asked him what was on his agenda. He said, “Well, I’m going to sit back and watch for a few days, and then I’ll stand up for what I think is right.”
Too many in Congress have their agendas and policy ideas carved into stone, unchanging and uncompromising, long before they ever get the job. They need to sit back, learn about the issues and determine what is right based on the needs and values of all their constituents.
While Dole was solidly conservative, he was open to new ideas and working with people he didn’t always agree with. In the 1970s he partnered with Senator George McGovern to pass legislation that made food stamps more accessible. In his Washington Post piece, he said he advocated for people with disabilities and veterans, not out of partisan ideology, but due to his life experience.
We have often argued for more bipartisanship out of Congress, but Dole, rightly, said that that is the minimum standard that should be expected out of our leaders.
The Greatest Generation faced massive, global challenges. They made it through, leaving a world with less war, less poverty and more equality.
We are again as a country confronted with major challenges from rising authoritarianism, climate change and a worldwide pandemic. We can get through it and build a better world if we heed the late-Senator’s wisdom by having faith in each other as Americans and putting the good of the nation over the good of any party or person.