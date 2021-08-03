Our inability to tell who is funding political campaigns should make us all nervous.
How much of the money flowing into the campaign coffers of the 3rd Congressional District’s top fundraisers is from outside the district?
We don’t know because federal campaign finance laws don’t require donations of $200 or less to be itemized. They can just be lumped together and called small-donor donations.
The amount of money coming from undisclosed sources varies. The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported that among Colorado’s congressional delegation, the range is as low as 1.5% for U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, and as high as 29% for U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, while the four Democrats who represent the state — U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Ed Perlmutter and Jason Crow — are all around 10%.
But in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, more than half of the contributions to Rep. Lauren Boebert’s campaign are from unknown sources. About three-fourths of donations to Democrat Kerry Donovan’s campaign also are hidden, Ashby reported, citing the latest campaign finance reports the two candidates have filed with the Federal Election Commission.
We have no idea what kind of influence these small donors wield, which may be significant in a “nationalized” race, such as the one in our district. Because Rep. Lauren Boebert is a political lightning rod, she may be well-funded by supporters who don’t live in western Colorado but want her to focus on things like border security, immigration and gun rights — even if her actual constituents have other priorities.
Conversely, Kerry Donovan — Boebert’s most formidable challenger so far — may be getting a lot of money from outside the district from people who just want to see Boebert lose and not because of Donovan’s policy agenda.
In either case, it’s easy to see how the needs of the 3rd CD could become subsumed by political messaging intended to keep the money flowing. Disclosing small donors might not change campaign tactics, but it would give the electorate some insight into how platforms are shaped.
Elected representatives benefiting from these grassroots campaigns, which are often dependent on social media and third-party online platforms, have no incentive to change laws that would identify who their small donors are — and where they live.
That needs to change along with other nonsensical campaign finance laws. Does it make sense that radio stations must report political advertising — under penalty of hefty fines — to a public file manned by the Federal Communications Commission when Google, Facebook and other Big Tech platforms do not?
Somehow, lawmakers have contrived a system that leaves some — but not all — campaign funding and spending invisible, yet still puts onerous reporting requirements on legacy media.
Either everyone has to disclose and upload donor information or no one does. In the interest of transparency, we would choose the former.