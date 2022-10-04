We’ve noted in the past how important sports are to a community and last month we saw a perfect example of that play out at Canyon View Park, just with a sport that hadn’t been played in the Grand Valley this century.

For the first time since 1999, the sounds of Basque handball could be heard in the park over the last weekend in September, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun. The court is the only Basque handball court, called a fronton, in the entire state and it represents far more than just a niche athletic facility.