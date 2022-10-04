We’ve noted in the past how important sports are to a community and last month we saw a perfect example of that play out at Canyon View Park, just with a sport that hadn’t been played in the Grand Valley this century.
For the first time since 1999, the sounds of Basque handball could be heard in the park over the last weekend in September, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun. The court is the only Basque handball court, called a fronton, in the entire state and it represents far more than just a niche athletic facility.
This court is really a monument to the contributions of the Basque community to the Grand Valley and western Colorado as a whole. They came here, starting about a century ago, to work as sheep herders. The boarding houses where many of them lived are now gone, and in their place is the Two Rivers Convention Center.
While they were mostly laborers when they came here, many found significant success. The handball court is named Plaza Urrutia after one particularly successful member of both the Basque community and the Grand Valley — Jean Urruty.
Urruty was a sheep rancher and became wealthy when oil and gas was discovered on part of his property. He built his fronton on what was then his property. After his death it was sold to the city and converted into the park we’re all familiar with today.
It’s fascinating how much the history of the Basque community has changed and influenced this community, but we expect most living here now weren’t aware of it. That should change.
This event really has opened our eyes to the significant part the Basque people influenced this area and how hard they fought to preserve this piece of their culture here. Handball is the national sport and treated almost like a religion within the Basque community, according to reporting by the Sun.
Back in the ’90s the city wanted to tear the court down, but members of the Basque community stood up and defended this important piece of their culture. That’s the reason this recent celebration is possible at all — that and some hard work.
It took a two-year effort by a Denver woman — the president of Euskal Etxea, the Colorado Basque Club — Mayi Berterretche Petracek, to make this event a reality. Basque people from across Colorado and from California came to celebrate their culture and this sport.
“My parents told me that I should assimilate but not lose my culture,” Petracek, a retired aerospace worker and the daughter of a Basque couple who emigrated to the United States, told the Sun.
It’s clear that the Basque community is extraordinarily resilient and proud of their culture. It really shouldn’t take a Herculean effort to bring them together here once every couple of decades. This should be a regular occurrence, as it would benefit both the Basque community and our own.
We hope the city will work with Euskal Etxea to make this a regular event in Grand Junction. It will bring in new people to visit our community and give us a chance to experience a culture with historical importance to the Western Slope.