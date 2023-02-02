A year ago we wrote in this space about the importance of the Broncos hiring the right coach and we cheered on the trade for Russell Wilson. Things have not worked out well for the team since then, to put it very lightly. That is why we are not going to weigh in on the hiring of Sean Payton as the team’s new head coach.

The world of sport has a fair amount of superstition to it. So, it did occur to us that the football gods may have seen our unabashed enthusiasm prior to this latest season and decided to turn the mighty Broncos into donkeys. We will not be jinxing our team like that again.