A year ago we wrote in this space about the importance of the Broncos hiring the right coach and we cheered on the trade for Russell Wilson. Things have not worked out well for the team since then, to put it very lightly. That is why we are not going to weigh in on the hiring of Sean Payton as the team’s new head coach.
The world of sport has a fair amount of superstition to it. So, it did occur to us that the football gods may have seen our unabashed enthusiasm prior to this latest season and decided to turn the mighty Broncos into donkeys. We will not be jinxing our team like that again.
Yes, we’re excited, as are most Broncos fans. Payton is an incredible coach. When he returns next season, he will be sixth among active coaches in wins at 153, behind only Bill Belichick (New England), Andy Reid (Kansas City), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh), Pete Carroll (Seattle) and Mike McCarthy (Dallas).
He led New Orleans to a Super Bowl championship in February of 2010 and had the Saints in the playoffs nine times in his 15 seasons with the organization. Payton and the Saints won the NFC South seven times during his time there and he owns a career postseason mark of 9-8.
“This was the opportunity I was looking for,” Payton told the New Orleans Times-Picayune on Tuesday. He added, “It’s a great fanbase and great tradition. I love the way they competed in some of their games last year.”
Of course we like hearing this from our new head coach. Especially from one who, undoubtedly, is a future Hall of Famer. We see the great fans and tradition around this team as well, which is why we’re always rooting for its success.
If we’re lucky, this may be a return to the days when we’d have a coach for a decade or more, like we did with Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan. The team needs that stability and leadership to get back to winning.
We also still believe what we wrote last year about the impact a winning NFL team can have. Sports are about community and there is no bigger professional sport in the U.S. than football. Cheering for our team brings us together, and when they’re winning, everyone can share in that success. Everyone gets swept up in the excitement.
Outside of the games themselves, there’s tradition and community built around this team. Maybe your office has a Broncos color day when you can dress more casually at work. Maybe your bank tellers wore jerseys or Broncos T-shirts for home games. Whatever it is, we’re sure most Coloradans notice a change in the community when football season starts.
We seem to be divided as a country and a state about just about everything and every topic. The Broncos give us something unifying as a state. Whether you’re on the right or left, Front Range or Western Slope, skier or snowboarder, it doesn’t matter, we can root for and talk about the Broncos together.
Unfortunately the Broncos have been in a complete dumpster fire since the team won Super Bowl 50 in 2015. The team finished last season at 5-12, after bringing in a new star quarterback and coach most thought was going to be an offensive genius. The dumpster just kept burning.
All of that can change with Payton. Or not. We have no opinion.