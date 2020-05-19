Can this community call a truce on the mask-wearing cold war that has unfolded since the governor urged Coloradans to cover their faces in early April?
At this point, is anybody still on the fence on this issue? We think people have staked out a position and no amount of reason seems to be changing minds. Yet, day after day, people write letters to the editors on the subject.
Most express frustration that more people aren’t wearing masks. A few question the medical science behind the suggested practice.
We’ve beaten the drum for mask-wearing in confined, indoor public spaces, consistent with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and state health officials.
Here’s what the CDC says on the matter:
“CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States. We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
The best ways to slow the spread of the virus are social distancing (six feet) and frequent hand-washing. As we’ve said on numerous occasions, we don’t wear masks to protect ourselves from other people. We wear masks to protect other people in case we’re carrying the virus and don’t know it.
Ernie Stech, a frequent letter writer, asked if the following mantra could be displayed frequently on the opinion page to put an end to the controversy:
We wear a mask to protect other people.
Other people wear masks to protect us.
I wear a mask to protect other people.
Other people wear a mask to protect me.
From this perspective, mask-wearing is akin to covering your face when you sneeze or cough. It’s the polite thing to do. There’s no law against open sneezing in public but there’s strong social pressure not to. We cough or sneeze into our elbows to show respect for other people.
Does the grocery store clerk who comes into close proximity to hundreds of people a day want you to wear a mask? Probably. Wearing a mask is a simple gesture to show that you care for someone who is putting their health on the line in service to you.
This line of reasoning doesn’t resonate with everyone. But it should explain why the bare-faced get wrinkled brows or a wide berth from mask-wearers.
At any rate, times are tense enough without adding a layer of contempt and sanctimony over the mask question. We’re all supposed to be staying six feet apart. That’s the bottom line. Violating that protocol to berate or question someone for not wearing a mask misses the point entirely. And for those who don’t wear face coverings, mask-wearers are trying to protect you. The last thing you need to do is make them feel small for trying to do a good deed. After all, if you’ve decided not to wear a mask, why would you care if someone else does?
So far the Grand Valley hasn’t adopted a strong mask culture, which Gov. Jared Polis identified as a key to speed up the state’s return to normal. Since we’ve started to reopen anyway, it’s unlikely social pressure will build to get more people to wear them, especially in a community that has not had a new positive case in nine days.
For some people, masks have nothing to do with science or good manners, but simply represent government control and the erosion of personal liberty.
Anything we write here will not change those minds. A major outbreak, however, might. Consider us among those who would prefer not to find out.