The graph at the bottom of the page tells the story of how well Colorado has flattened the COVID-19 curve.
People have been urged to wash their hands, wear masks and observe 6 feet of distance to keep transmission rates low enough that hospitals don’t get overwhelmed.
The graph shows a peak of nearly 900 COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization around April 15. But since about April 24, that number has steadlly declined. It stood at 162 this week.
“The fact that we’re steadily going down is simply a function of the successful precautions of our citizens,” Gov. Jared Polis told the Sentinel’s editorial board on Monday.
Polis announced Monday that the state is preparing to allow some counties to move to a new phase of the COVID-19 containment strategy called “Protecting Our Neighbors.” But it all hinges on the public’s willingness to make the “small sacrifice” of wearing a mask.
Moving forward, the state wants to tie the level of reopening to the level of preparedness for county public health departments and health-care systems.
Counties with a low number of cases, like Mesa, may be able to enter the new phase if they can demonstrate that they have the testing and tracing capacity to “act quickly with a site-based outbreak before it becomes a community-based outbreak,” Polis said.
Colorado is in a position to further loosen restrictions because enough people are wearing masks and taking other precautions to keep transmission rates low. Contrast that with Arizona and Utah where COVID-19 cases are trending up after those states took steps toward reopening.
“We can have a lot more freedom, a lot more normal activities, the more we’re (taking proper precautions),” Polis said. “The minute we slip up, it goes the wrong way.
“When people are making that decision of whether to wear a mask, we hope it’s enough for people to care about their own health. We hope it’s enough for people to respect the men and women who work in the grocery stores and restaurants. But if that’s not enough, we hope the appreciation for our freedom — being able to go to church and do everything we love — also hinges upon those individual decisions people make about whether to wear a mask or not.”
The governor and state health officials unveiled the objective criteria for the new phase Monday. It’s a draft that won’t be finalized until later this week after a public comment period. But the new phase will eliminate the need for counties to seek variances. If they can prove that they can scale up their public health departments to contain small outbreaks, then businesses, restaurants and churches will be allowed to let more people through their doors.
The goal is remove restrictions on almost any kind of economic activity over the summer, which can provide a snapshot of how well the state is prepared to meet the challenges of fall, when the virus is expected to become a bigger threat.
“The most important thing for Mesa County residents to know is that we’re only as good as our behavior,” Polis said.
State health officials estimate that 55% to 65% of the population must wear masks and take other precautions so as not to overwhelm the health-care system.
If hospitalizations surge, restrictions may have to be reimposed. People over the age of 65 should continue to practice social distancing, even as some counties get the green light to loosen restrictions. Seniors are at greatest risk for severe outcomes if they contract COVID-19.