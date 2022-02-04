Earlier this week, the James Webb Space Telescope made it to its final destination after traveling nearly 1 million miles over the course of one month.
This was exciting news and surely a relief to the many people who worked on the project. Congratulations to them, especially to the Colorado companies like Lockheed Martin and Ball Aerospace who helped develop the powerful telescope.
The telescope is now orbiting a gravitationally stable area called the second Lagrange Point, or L2.
“I’m thrilled we’ve arrived around L2, and that all the deployments have gone so smoothly,” Alison Nordt, Lockheed Martin’s space science and instrumentation director told The Denver Post.
This project has been decades in the making and cost a staggering $10 billion. NASA said the telescope will be powerful enough to see light from the birth of the universe, look at planets orbiting other stars and help unlock mysteries in our own solar system.
But before it can start that exciting work, the telescope needs to be calibrated so it returns a crisp clear image, like the ones we see from the Hubble Space Telescope, of which Webb is the successor.
Of course the Hubble didn’t always produce those dazzling images of nebulae and galaxies so clearly.
When Hubble launched, there was a problem with its main mirror, which caused the images to come back blurry. At the time it was a pretty big scandal for NASA, since the telescope was expensive and had been delayed before finally launching in 1990. Then it didn’t work right.
When a big expensive science project like Hubble or Webb are launched, you will often hear people question why we spend that money on things in outer space when we have so many problems down here on Earth. The Hubble didn’t even work, so what was the point?
In 1993, a space shuttle mission was launched to fix the telescope and it has gone on to have a long life and delivered inspiring images that changed our understanding of the universe.
Still, in the three years between when it first launched and when that servicing mission was able to install equipment to sharpen the images, astronomers didn’t want to waste precious time with the telescope. They developed image processing techniques that cleared up some of the blurriness so the images were useful to scientists.
They found when those techniques were applied to mammograms that they could detect breast cancer significantly earlier than they had been able to in the past.
Even when it makes a mistake, NASA and the scientists that work on these projects deliver incredible things.
There will always be critics of these large science projects, and Webb has had plenty with its cost overruns and delays, but they are important and valuable. The goal is to expand human knowledge and discover more about our place in the universe. That would be enough reason to pursue them, but they often lead to tangible benefits to us back on Earth as well.
Thankfully Webb has been deployed smoothly without the issues Hubble faced. We’re looking forward to seeing what this incredible machine finds out there.