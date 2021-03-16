We originally opposed Amendment 64, which legalized marijuana possession for adults under state law and authorized retail sales.
Our opposition to the availability of marijuana in Grand Junction has abated over time, mostly owing to the fact that it’s available nearby in Palisade and De Beque.
Set aside the obvious inequity of having to deal with marijuana- related problems without seeing any of the fiscal benefits and there’s still a glaring inconsistency. Marijuana has been legal in this state since 2012. Adults have a constitutional right to partake — even grow it themselves — if they choose. We accommodate those who enjoy drinking alcohol, which is arguably a more destructive social force than marijuana. So why the double standard?
For these reasons, we’ve encouraged the Grand Junction City Council to ask voters if they want to authorize retail sales within the city limits. The city has obliged.Voters next month will decide Referred Measure 2A and 2B.
The ballot language is a little dense, but here’s the gist. Voters approved a moratorium on marijuana sales in 2011. Measure 2B, if passed, would repeal that measure. If it fails, then Measure 2A, which creates a tax revenue infrastructure, is moot. Both must pass for sales to occur in the future.
But 2A is purposely nonspecific. It doesn’t lay out every detail of what retail sales might look like in terms of numbers of shops or setbacks from schools. All those parameters will be spelled out by ordinance, meaning the public will have some input through the public hearing process. If these measures pass, they don’t automatically allow sales to begin. The city must first finalize its regulatory scheme.
Essentially, 2A asks voters for permission, required by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, to impose a new tax; the proceeds of which will be capped at $2.9 million the first year sales go into effect. Those revenues are earmarked for enforcing regulations and funding the highest priorities in the city’s Parks and Recreation Open Space plan.
Measure 2A was designed to give the City Council as much flexibility as possible without having to go back to voters. That flexibility is perceived by some as opaqueness on the part of the council. The inclusion of caps and directions on spending are meant to dispel any notions that this is a carte blanche situation.
We think voters should pass these measures for the following reasons:
1. Marijuana is here. Sales currently only benefit Palisade and De Beque. Why not capture those dollars and put them to work for the residents of Grand Junction?
2. Aside from the tax revenue that will help us expand recreational offerings, marijuana sales will benefit the economy. Whatever voters may think of marijuana as a drug, it’s still commerce. Buildings will be bought and renovated; employing the construction trades and retail stores will employ people. If the council authorizes cultivation and manufacturing operations, more jobs will be created. For a community that has long struggled with economic diversity, here’s another piece of that puzzle.
3. Attitudes on marijuana are changing. A “yes” vote isn’t condoning use. It’s recognizing the undeniable truth that people will go out of their way to exercise their right to buy and consume it. We can either benefit from that or continue to miss an opportunity. Whether we like it or not, some people will make judgments about how tolerant this community is based on the availability of retail marijuana.