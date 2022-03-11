We got Russell Wilson!
We, along with the rest of Broncos fans, went through a roller coaster of emotions Tuesday as the news first dropped that Aaron Rodgers would be staying in Green Bay, a crushing disappointment, but was soon followed up with the news the Seattle quarterback would be joining Denver.
This is great news for the Broncos, who truly were a QB away from Super Bowl contention. We’d had our hopes up for Rodgers, the recent back-to-back NFL MVP, but our hearts are fickle and we love Wilson now. It has to be said that getting another excellent passer who happens to be five years younger than the 38-year-old Rodgers feels like a great outcome.
Wilson will get to throw to a talented group, including wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and running back Javonte Williams.
While his supporting cast is great, it’s indicative of the modern NFL that the Broncos couldn’t rise above mediocre quarterback play over the last six seasons. In 2022 you need a great quarterback to win. Denver has churned through a number of mediocre-at-best starting quarterbacks since Payton Manning retired in 2016 and hasn’t reached the playoffs in that time.
Wilson will be different. He’s a genuine elite-level quarterback who already has won a Super Bowl, trashing our own Broncos in the process. If he’s able to lead us back to the big game and win his second, he’ll join Manning and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different teams.
We’d like to see that.
The road won’t be easy. First off Denver had to give up quite a bit to get the Seahawks to agree to the blockbuster trade.
The NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2019.
That sounds fair to us. In fact that’s a pretty good deal for a quarterback that will allow Denver to win right now.
Still, Wilson will be joining a division that has arguably the best four starting quarterbacks in one division in all of NFL history. Wilson will have to play two games against Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr.
When Derek Carr is the worst QB in your division, you know it’s stacked.
Even so, we like our chances with Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator. Next up for Hackett and General Manager George Patton is free agency, which begins next week.
A quarterback was the team’s biggest need, but adding some talent at right tackle would help either through the draft or by signing a free agent. With the loss of Fant, it would be nice to get some more help at the tight end position, though we do think Okwuegbunam is a good player.
We’re sure the team will be able to plug the few holes it has, leaving Hackett poised to have an incredible debut as an NFL head coach. We’re excited already.