Interior Secretary Deb Haaland isn’t in Colorado this week for the sole purpose of discussing the fate of the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters.
As she meets with elected federal, state, local and tribal leaders through Saturday, she’s expected to discuss drought, wildfire mitigation, the outdoor recreation economy, infrastructure — maybe even the CORE Act. This visit perfectly illustrates why the BLM headquarters needs to stay in Grand Junction.
These are issues that gain so much more context by being discussed where they occur — where the sight of a greatly diminished Colorado River is more stirring than a Bureau of Reclamation hydrology report ever could be.
We first want to extend our appreciation to the secretary for accepting an invitation to visit our city. Today, Haaland will meet with local leaders who will press the case for keeping the BLM headquarters in place here.
Hopefully, they’ll be able to convey how BLM decision-making impacts our economy and quality of life — and how Grand Junction is a model community to reflect the agency’s reach. Every use of public land occurs here: grazing, mineral extraction and energy production, outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing, conserving for wilderness values and protecting sensitive wildlife habitat. We even have wild horses roaming nearby.
Haaland surely knows all this and could even counter by pointing out that decades of decentralized public lands management, featuring a vast network of BLM field offices to gather public input and make recommendations to policymakers in Washington, D.C., has served Western communities well.
Local leaders will have to make the case that the agency could be even more effective with a fully staffed headquarters located in the West.
Critics of the move have dwelled on how badly it was executed. No argument there. We were as disappointed as anyone with the way the Trump administration scattered D.C-based BLM jobs across the West and the resulting brain drain that occurred.
A western headquarters has never gotten a fair shake. It was a good idea with bipartisan support in Congress. Calling it a disaster is a reflection of the previous administration, not the idea itself.
It will always be a good idea for the BLM headquarters to be located in a community economically dependent on public lands. Decisions in D.C. occur not in a vacuum, but in vortex of politics, where lobbyist pressure and an administration’s broader policy goals can derail a common-sense approach to stewardship.
Keep the headquarters here, staff it properly and watch the organizational culture change. If there are policy experts who would rather live in Washington, D.C., than have access to the West’s wide open spaces, we submit that they’re in the wrong business — or in the business of managing public lands for the wrong reasons.
Having the bulk of the BLM’s leadership team here can only foster appreciation for the role public lands play in local economies. It makes it easier for the agency to strike the right balance between conserving and developing natural resources in a way that makes the most sense for the communities affected.
Madame Secretary, after you decide to keep the BLM headquarters here permanently, consider how a western satellite office for Interior could not only complement the BLM’s work, but help the department respond to the impacts of climate change and protect the West’s increasingly fragile natural landscapes.