The pomp and circumstance of graduation week is a fitting end to any school year, but the pandemic turned this year’s ceremonies into a real triumph.
Colorado Mesa University and School District 51 both managed to keep classrooms open to in-person instruction during the academic year.
D51 was the largest school district in the state to go the entire academic year with in-person learning. Hindsight tells us this was the right move, but it took a daring act of leadership to make it happen.
Recall where we were a year ago, with no idea of whether a vaccine would be developed or how long it would take. The science was still squishy on how contagious or deadly the virus might be. Amid the unknowns, D51 administrators and teachers knew one certainty: “Our kids needs us.”
It’s hard to fathom how far behind the district’s students would have fallen with another year of remote instruction. Instead, students got more learning opportunities, important socialization with peers and daily structure. Mental health was on the line as much as academic progress. Parents were able to return to work instead of acting as daycare providers, tutors and homework monitors.
D51’s decision to open schools took backbone and careful preparation and execution of a plan to safeguard everyone’s health. They pulled it off, in no small part because of the positive spirit the district’s teaching staff brought to the table.
For that, the entire community should be grateful.