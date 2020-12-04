Gov. Jared Polis summarized the special legislative session that wrapped up on Wednesday as “Colorado doing what it can” to blunt the worst economic effects the pandemic.
For that we should be grateful. Our state lawmakers recognized an obligation to do whatever they could to help Coloradans survive a bleak winter — especially since Congress can’t seem to find the political will to meet the nation’s desperate need for more coronavirus relief.
What the Legislature came up with “is not going to plug every hole that’s out there,” said incoming House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “Looking at what we accomplished, it’s really as much as the state can do and I think it’s going to the places where it’s most needed.”
Colorado lawmakers passed 10 bills, totaling more than $300 million in spending, in three days. The bills, which Polis is expected to sign quickly, provide aid to small businesses, child care providers, nonprofit organizations and schools (for improved broadband) and “help tenants and landlords avoid an eviction crisis and a foreclosure crisis,” Polis said Thursday on a conference call with Sentinel staffers and editorial board members.
Polis and Democratic legislative leaders were quick to point to the bipartisan nature of the special session, with Garnett calling the General Assembly’s quick and decisive action the latest iteration of “the Colorado way,” in which Democrats and Republicans collaborate to solve problems.
Grand Junction-area lawmakers Matt Soper and Janice Rich, both Republicans, were part of the deliberations and compromises that put the Legislature in a position to be able to do anything at all. During the last legislative session, lawmakers made tough decisions and slashed $3.3 billion from the general fund based on conservative economic forecasts. That created some wiggle room for spending during the special session.
“It was prudent and bipartisan decisions that got us to the point of being able to move forward this way,” Garnett said. “We’re trying to create a bridge, but we need the federal government to step up. Hopefully, they’ll take a page out of Colorado’s playbook and get something done because that’s really what we need.”
Polis endorsed a proposed $908 billion federal relief package crafted by a bipartisan group of senators on Capitol Hill, saying he hoped the Colorado legislature’s action “inspires Congress and the nation to overcome partisan differences and get stuff done.”
It shouldn’t take a pandemic to bring lawmakers together to do critical work on behalf of the people. But Colorado’s lawmakers rose to the occasion. Why can’t Congress?
Unfortunately, Polis and the Legislature may have to revisit COVID relief in the legislative session that begins next month. Budget writers are already eyeing shovel-ready infrastructure projects, but may have to consider freeing up additional funds for more one-time spending on relief priorities. Much will depend on the Joint Budget Committee’s forecast due later this month.
We may need that “Colorado way” to come into play yet again if the Washington, D.C. clown car remains on cinder blocks.