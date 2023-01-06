This week, 20 House Republicans have been holding up the election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, including our own Rep. Lauren Boebert. There is a high likelihood that this will not end well for the people of the 3rd Congressional District.
What Boebert is doing is a political gamble. She’s pushed all her chips into the middle of the table on a bet that she and her fellow holdouts have the winning hand. Unfortunately, those chips are her constituents and the interests of this district.
For her first term Boebert made a name for herself by being a thorn in the side of the Democrats, especially the progressive wing of that party. That won her a lot of fans on the right, but not many concrete accomplishments.
This was waved away by her supporters, saying she was in the minority. The minority in Congress isn’t in charge, so what did you expect? She can get more done when she’s in the majority, she has said. This is a somewhat fair point. Though we’d argue compromise and negotiation used to be part of the job.
Well, now the Republicans control the House and guess what? She’s still in the minority. Only this time she’s a thorn in the side of her own party’s leadership.
If you thought she couldn’t deliver anything for this district with Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, just wait. There are people in her party, strong conservatives even, labeling her and the other holdouts as “enemies.” She’s getting into arguments with Sean Hannity on Fox News.
“I’m frustrated by you not answering a direct question,” Hannity said after the second day of voting, adding, “I feel like I’m getting an answer from a liberal!”
If you had being called a liberal on Fox News for your 2023 Boebert Bingo Card, congratulations. We did not call that one.
Maybe this gamble works out. Maybe Boebert and the others break their party’s leadership and get everything they want. She gets on a powerful committee and can deliver things this district wants or needs, like an alternate route around Glenwood Canyon or a nuclear power plant in Craig or a microchip factory in Grand Junction.
The alternative is they lose. The party calls their bluff and gets Democrats to vote “present,” helping them get McCarthy over the line in exchange for sidelining these disruptive gamblers. All those things we want might head to the Front Range instead because Rep. Ken Buck stood with leadership. Maybe he’ll take pity on us and throw us a bone.
Who knows what will happen. CNN has reported that negotiators were hopeful they could get a deal Thursday night on the speaker race. Maybe by the time you are reading this, Boebert has already gotten everything she wants, whatever that is — McCarthy has already agreed to every single demand. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking and we’re in for months of this, as happened in 1856 when the House voted 133 times.
But this is what this district voted for. We knew who she was. Her first priority isn’t delivering for her constituents. She wants to grandstand and get on TV. She is at least good at that. We’ll soon see if she’s good at gambling, but if she isn’t it will be to the detriment of her constituents.