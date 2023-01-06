This week, 20 House Republicans have been holding up the election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House, including our own Rep. Lauren Boebert. There is a high likelihood that this will not end well for the people of the 3rd Congressional District.

What Boebert is doing is a political gamble. She’s pushed all her chips into the middle of the table on a bet that she and her fellow holdouts have the winning hand. Unfortunately, those chips are her constituents and the interests of this district.