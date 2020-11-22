People wear pants (or gird their loins, to be more precise) in polite society. Nobody claims that society’s expectation that people be clothed in public is an infringement of anyone’s personal freedom.
We stop for red lights and stop signs because we know that failure to do so could get somebody killed.
We can legally get as drunk or stoned as we want inside our own homes. But the second we get behind the wheel of a car while impaired, we enter the realm of public health where our actions are no longer considered a matter of personal freedom.
You know where we’re going with this.
We all live within the strictures of a social contract — an idea that’s been around for as long as humans have formed societies. The contract calls on us to cooperate for social benefits by sacrificing some individual freedom — like wearing a mask or face covering in public during a pandemic for the greater good of society’s health and public safety.
Many people who don’t want to wear masks argue that it infringes on their personal freedom. But we accept all kinds of inconveniences that allow society to function. Nobody gets away with smoking a cigarette in a movie theater or inside an airplane on claims that it’s a matter of personal freedom. The law recognizes that the public’s right not to be subjected to second-hand smoke outweighs the smoker’s desire to puff away wherever he or she pleases.
Think of mask-wearing in similar terms. One may not care whether they get COVID-19, just as one may not care whether riding a motorcycle without a helmet diminishes their chances of surviving a collision. But helmetless riders pose no danger to society — just to themselves. If they collide with a vehicle, they probably die and that’s that.
The bare-faced person who enters a grocery store is a threat to everyone. One can make choices about their personal health — to eat bacon every morning, to smoke, to refuse to wear a mask — so long as it doesn’t impact the public health. This distinction has been lost on too many people at a time when we need everyone to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, which is the public health challenge of our lifetime.
We made this point countless times. In fact, regular readers of the Sentinel’s opinion page may wonder why we’re rehashing the subject. Because we understand not everybody reads the newspaper. Share this with your Facebook friends. Engage people — in a reasonable way — about the difference between personal health and public health.
We’re all links in a chain that leads to outstripped Intensive Care Unit capacity. For most people in the chain, COVID-19 is a mere nuisance. Some won’t even know they have it. And if they don’t wear a mask, they risk passing it along to someone who could die from it.
If you don’t care whether you get COVID-19, then wear a mask for hospital workers, small-business owners who won’t survive another shutdown and grandmothers in assisted living facilities.