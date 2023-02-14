This month marks the end of a COVID-era benefit that will leave some low-income families in our community with less money to buy food, but we can help.
On March 1, many people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see less assistance, as the country ends the temporary emergency allotments that were approved in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
“During the public health emergency, if a family qualified for SNAP assistance, they received the max allotment for their size of house, regardless of income,” said Mesa County Department of Human Services (DHS) Economic Assistance Division Director Melissa Schierland. “Starting in March, with the decoupling (of SNAP benefits and emergency pandemic policies), they will only receive the amount of assistance that they’re income-eligible for.”
People on SNAP have received a letter about the change, which should allow them to prepare as best they can. However, we know some people are going to struggle with less help coming in, especially considering the increase in food prices we’ve seen over the last year.
In preparation for this change, Colorado Department of Human Services has put out information on how families can prepare. They recommend things like stocking up on non-perishable foods, freezing fruits and vegetables and shopping by unit price, among other suggestions.
For those of us fortunate enough to not be on SNAP, the best thing we can do is donate money to organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies, which provides meals for needy families across the Western Slope. Rather than donating cans of soup or other shelf stable items, monetary donations can go even further in helping the food bank deliver meals to people in this community.
“As a result of this federal decision, we will see a decrease of income coming in through the SNAP program, and that will directly affect many of our families, so we have done a call to action with our community partners — the food banks, the food pantries — to try to increase donations to them,” Schierland said.
Schierland encourages SNAP benefit recipients to contact Western Slope 211 to receive resource and referral information, such as a list of food pantries and food banks in the region as well as their days and hours of operation. For more information online, visit wc211.org.
We’d also note that as a community we have low enrollment for SNAP benefits compared to the number of people who would qualify here. Some families don’t know that they qualify, others are embarrassed to apply. For others, it’s about a western survive-on-your-own ethos. What this means in Mesa County is losing out on millions of dollars of federal funding over time. This is money that should be coming into this community that is not.
We think that Congress should consider how to backfill to communities like ours the benefits we qualify for but are missing out on. Perhaps a new law that would calculate how much less federal funding is making it into our community than we qualify for and deliver the shortfall as a community block grant. It could stipulate that the money go to organizations that fight hunger within the community.
The federal government set up this program to help needy families put food on the table. Not receiving 100% of these benefits hurts everyone.
Meantime, please give what you can to good organizations like Food Bank of the Rockies.