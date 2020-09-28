What’s happening in the Midwest is not dissimilar to what’s happening with the spread of COVID-19 in our community — at least in terms of a community mindset. We seem to be dropping our guard because we never really got socked too hard.
“When things opened up, it was like, ‘We’re ready to party,’” Dr. Steve Stites, the chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System, told the New York Times earlier this month. Kansas has seen some of its highest daily case averages in recent weeks. “We didn’t get the initial surge that New York did, so people weren’t as shellshocked.” But, he added, “all of the sudden, that caught up with us.”
The Dakotas, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas are experiencing a surge in cases. Thousands of infections have been linked to Midwestern universities, some of which have struggled to enforce social-distancing rules. That’s not the case here. Colorado Mesa University has done a stellar job of managing the virus on its campus, leaving the rest of the community to consider what it can do to alter a troubling trajectory.
Mesa County ended the work week with 70 combined cases between Thursday and Saturday, marking the biggest jump since the pandemic began. On Sunday, the two-week count stood at 155, which is more than double the limit called for in the Protect Our Neighbors variance.
That variance allows for larger groups to gather at businesses and organizations and has several metrics to determine if a community can continue expanding capacity. One metric is that the community should be below 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period. For Mesa County, that target number is 75.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr is understandably nervous. So far, he’s been able to persuade state health officials to look past the two-week count and consider the two-week positivity rate and hospitalization rate, both of which are well within parameters.
But if the two-week count keeps inching up, it may be harder for Kuhr to argue that the current variance level is still appropriate.
If there’s good news here, it’s that many of the cases that have been found recently have been linked to private gatherings as opposed to community spread of indeterminate origin.
“I don’t want us to get into widespread community transmission,” Kuhr said in Saturday’s paper. “It’s been very important that we always know the source ... yes, I think people should consider whether they attend private gatherings or whether they even hold them right now.”
People need to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks when in close contact with other people, Kuhr said.
The alternative — ignoring the rules and watching the numbers grow — is that we may be forced to take a step backward and reintroduce restrictive measures that could dampen the local economy.
We’re not out of the woods yet. Not even close. The impact of a vaccine won’t be felt until the second or third quarter of 2021. We all still have a role to play in keeping schools and businesses open.