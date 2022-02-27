The expansion of West Star Aviation is an incredibly significant and positive development for Mesa County.
The state and local agencies that put together an incentive package to convince them to construct a new $16 million aircraft maintenance facility in Grand Junction deserve credit and thanks for their work.
The Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC) on Thursday approved a $1.7 million incentive package and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) and Grand Junction-based Industrial Developments Inc. are providing match funding for the Strategic Fund dollars, totaling approximately $250,000, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
“I’ll give a lot of credit to the Chamber of Commerce, (Chamber of Commerce CEO) Diane Schwenke and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership,” West Star Aviation General Manager Dave Krogman said. “They were very helpful in getting us to the right people to explore the options, so that’s part of it.”
These local leaders did great work behind the scenes, not just in securing the incentives, but providing a helping hand to West Star. That’s the type of work it takes for a project like this to happen. Thank you to GJEP and the Chamber for getting this done.
The facility is expected to create 110 new jobs, with the potential for more down the line. These are well-paying jobs with an annual average wage of $51,318 —111% above the current average annual wage in Mesa County.
This is exactly the kind of business expansion that we need here in Mesa County that will build wealth in the community.
The expansion wasn’t a guarantee either. West Star had options to expand at one of its other facilities, but the state and local leaders got innovative, combining incentive packages for the company.
Colorado typically does not combine incentive programs, per state policy. However, the EDC noted it was willing to make this exception due to the significance of West Star Aviation to Mesa County and to the state as a whole. We’re glad they did. It was the right thing to do and will pay off many times over in this community.
“We’ve been space-constrained for some time and we were trying to make a decision about where to build. This award is part of the decision for us,” Krogman said. “Our business has grown like it has over the years and we just saw the need for more space.”
Of course a lot of credit should go to West Star itself. It has been a great company for the county over its 70-year history here. It is already the largest employer in Mesa County outside of hospitals and the public sector.
We’re glad that West Star has had a good experience in western Colorado and it says a lot about our city and county that the business is willing to invest so much of its own money into expanding here.
We hope other companies in the aerospace industry see what is happening with West Star and consider locating here or for the ones who are here that they can expand as well.
This is an exciting time for our city and region with a lot of big developments in both the private and public sectors. This is one more large data point showing that Mesa County is heading in the right direction.