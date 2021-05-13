On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden promised to shake up the federal judiciary and appoint judges who reflect the nation’s diversity.
Proponents of appointing more minorities and women to the federal bench say they bring a different perspective to civil rights cases, such as discrimination, voting rights and those involving police. Likewise, picking judges who worked as public defenders and civil rights advocates can instill more confidence in the system than former prosecutors and corporate lawyers.
Biden appears to be listening to critiques of the current makeup of the judiciary, nominating nine women out of his first 11 candidates, including people of color and four former public defenders.
There are more than 100 current and announced vacancies for judgeships subject to presidential selection. One is in the U.S. District Court for Colorado that has been vacant since 2019. A second vacancy will occur in September, when Judge R. Brooke Jackson steps down as an active judge from the seven-member federal trial court.
U.S. Senators traditionally play a significant role in federal judge selections in their home states. Colorado’s Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have formed an advisory committee to screen applicants for the upcoming vacancy after having made Regina M. Rodriguez their sole recommendation for the existing one.
We urge Bennet and Hickenlooper to consider forwarding the name of a Western Sloper to Biden. If Biden’s goal is for judges to be more attuned to the communities they serve, then Colorado needs a federal judge who is familiar with the Western Slope — an area with a huge inventory of public land and home to the only Native American tribal governments in the state.
Federal courts have jurisdiction over cases involving the United States government; the Constitution or federal laws; or controversies between states or between the U.S. government and foreign governments.
Cases might involve such issues as civil rights, tribal conflicts, immigration, drugs, interstate commerce or even traffic violations or misdemeanors occurring on federal property.
Ideally, an Article III judge would be permanently assigned to Grand Junction. If the Bureau of Land Management headquarters remains here, the District of Colorado would have an opportunity to establish a venue that specializes in public lands issues.
For now, the District of Colorado sends judges from the District Court in Denver to preside over cases that have a Western Slope connection. Some day, Congress may authorize additional judges in Colorado based on population growth. When that day comes, we hope Grand Junction will finally get a Grand Junction-based federal judge. Until then, the best we can do is point out that the last time a Western Slope resident was nominated for a federal judgeship was 32 years ago.