The spread of COVID-19 is based on two factors:
1. How dense the population is, and
2. How dense the population is.
Cities and town on the Western Slope had a built-in advantage in slowing the spread of the virus because we have fewer people per square mile than Denver and other urban centers.
That advantage, coupled with social distancing measures, helped stave off an unfortunate benchmark that our local public health officials have been waiting for — “community spread.”
Mesa County has reached that threshold. Mesa County Public Health announced Wednesday it has identified five cases of COVID-19 that are of unknown origin. When public health officials can’t link a certain number of infections (in this case, five) to out-of-state travel or contact with confirmed carriers, they acknowledge a community transmission phase and prepare for an expected surge in cases.
“Those of us that have been working on this for quite a while now have been looking for this day to come eventually,” Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins said Wednesday. “I do want to say to me it feels like it was a little more gradual than I expected. I think that is a positive thing.”
We concur. We would have gotten here much sooner if we hadn’t done a good job of practicing social distancing and good hygiene. Now that we’re in the community spread phase, those steps are more important than ever. Wearing a face mask in public will help to keep asymptomatic people from spreading the disease without realizing it.
All of these actions are aimed at reducing demand on local hospitals. With Wednesday’s announcement that we’re in a community spread phase, Mesa County Public Health executive director Jeff Kuhr offered some reassuring details of a plan to deal with a potential spike in hospitalizations.
But the bottom line is that it’s time to get serious about limiting our exposure. The dress rehearsal — which is poor terminology because it’s been effective in slowing the spread — is over. Any one of us could be an asymptomatic carrier. Every time we go to a convenience store, liquor store or trail head we risk infecting others without taking the proper precautions.
The good news is that geospatial human mobility data suggests that Mesa County is getting better at social distancing as the number of confirmed cases grows.
A Norwegian firm, Unacast, measures mobility by tracking cellular data. They created a Social Distancing Scoreboard and assign grades based on how well communities stick to home compared to pre-COVID-19 patterns. Mesa County’s overall grade is a “B-”.
We get an “A” for achieving a greater than 70% reduction in non-essential visits; a “B” for a decrease between 82% and 94% in “encounters density” compared to the national baseline; but only a “D” in reduction in average mobility based on distance traveled (less than 40%). We had an “F” as recently as April 1 (less than 25%).
We have some reservations about the methodology, but it’s one of the few sources of localized data on the subject. Check it out at https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard
Getting our grade up to an A across the board will be a good sign that we’re taking this new phase as seriously as we should be.