The city of Grand Junction swung for the fences with its vision for Las Colonias Park — 130 acres of prime recreation riverfront park space anchored by a business park that will hopefully be home to outdoor recreation companies.
Business development has been slow-going compared to the city’s development of recreational amenities. City leaders and economic development officials remain confident that complicated title work will resolved soon, giving lenders more confidence about underwriting construction loans on the city-owned land. The city can only lease — not sell — the property to potential businesses because it sits on an old uranium processing site. Once the site was cleaned up, the land was conveyed to the city through the state by the Department of Energy and the title contains language about who’s responsible if further remediation is required.
Aside from this hitch, Las Colonias is taking shape as a dazzling amenity for the city — especially the newly opened river park.
The city hit a home run with this water feature, as evidenced by the crowds playing in the lazy river since it opened last week.
It brings home the entire reason riverfront parks are celebrated as an economic driver and unifying force in the community. People love to play in or be near the water — especially in a safe, clean environment. It’s a draw upon which enterprising businesses can capitalize; and public access to wading areas and standing waves cultivates an appreciation for the river that will hopefully go a long way toward keeping it free of junk.
The city wisely made a river park with mass appeal. It doesn’t have the pounding whitewater that would intimidate some users.
The most successful river parks don’t cater to experts. They’re more accessible and family friendly, the park’s designer (and Grand Junction native) Gary Lacy told the Sentinel last fall.
“Rivers and projects are for everyone,” he said. “I mean everyone, from a ducky to kayakers to stand-up boarders, or just people reading a book or having lunch along the river.”
“There are a lot of whitewater parks in Colorado,” Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou told the Sentinel’s Dan West last week. “Those parks really cater to a higher end kayaker. Most people are kind of sidelined into being a spectator and watch those higher end kayakers do their rolls and stand up paddle boards do surfing on waves. Ours is really designed to be really accessible.”
The vision for this kind of park feature has been decades in the making. City staff who brought the plan to life and the City Council members who authorized it should be proud of what they’ve accomplished — a complete transformation.
Grand Junction is named for the confluence of the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers. Las Colonias is adjacent to the spot where the rivers join, but for decades it was an eyesore — piles of junk cars and uranium mill tailings.
Now, it’s marked by a lake in the shape of a butterfly — the universal symbol for transformation. Best of all, it’s helped Grand Valley residents reclaim a connection to the river that defines and nurtures us.