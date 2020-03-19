Thursday marked the first time since Jan. 20 that China’s Wuhan province — ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic — reported no new locally transmitted cases.
China has slowed the spread of the disease to the extent that Italy’s death toll from COVID-19 infections has overtaken China’s — putting in sharp relief how the two nations have dealt with the outbreak.
After an initial period of denial and deception, China implemented strict lockdowns that appear to have been instrumental in containing the scourge. On Thursday, a visiting Chinese Red Cross team criticized Italians’ failure to properly quarantine themselves and take the national lockdown seriously, the Associated Press reported.
The world is trying to learn from Italy’s mistake. Complacency has no place in a pandemic. If the day comes when local public health authorities issue directives for people to stay home for an extended period, we’re confident Grand Valley residents will follow the rules, knowing this is an absolutely critical measure to protect our community’s most vulnerable residents.